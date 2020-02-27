City: Biogas from wastewater plant will relieve ratepayers, environment

Selling the natural gas generated at one of Lincoln's wastewater treatment plants will produce $2 million of new revenue for the city annually and further City Hall's goal of environmental sustainability, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.

"It is now more important than ever before to take action locally to protect our environment for future generations," the mayor said heralding the project. "(This) project keeps harmful gas from being released into the atmosphere and instead transforms it into valuable energy."

Since 1991, Lincoln had harnessed this natural gas to produce electricity that helped power the wastewater treatment plant, but city officials in 2017 decided to upgrade the system at the Theresa Street plant to sell biogas locally or on the national market because they believed it would have a greater return on investment.

The $8 million upgrade will be complete this summer, and city officials hope to begin sales of the biogas for use as vehicle fuel under an agreement with a Utah-based energy management company.

Gaylor Baird and Assistant Lincoln Utilities Director Donna Garden on Thursday touted an agreement with Blue Source that would launch the city's biogas production effort.