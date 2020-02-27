City: Biogas from wastewater plant will relieve ratepayers, environment

Selling the natural gas generated at one of Lincoln's wastewater treatment plants will produce $2 million of new revenue for the city annually and further City Hall's goal of environmental sustainability, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.
"It is now more important than ever before to take action locally to protect our environment for future generations," the mayor said heralding the project. "(This) project keeps harmful gas from being released into the atmosphere and instead transforms it into valuable energy."
Since 1991, Lincoln had harnessed this natural gas to produce electricity that helped power the wastewater treatment plant, but city officials in 2017 decided to upgrade the system at the Theresa Street plant to sell biogas locally or on the national market because they believed it would have a greater return on investment.
The $8 million upgrade will be complete this summer, and city officials hope to begin sales of the biogas for use as vehicle fuel under an agreement with a Utah-based energy management company.
Gaylor Baird and Assistant Lincoln Utilities Director Donna Garden on Thursday touted an agreement with Blue Source that would launch the city's biogas production effort.
Blue Source would market and sell the natural gas and related, renewable energy credits, and after the city cleans and compresses the methane gas naturally emitted during the water treatment process, it will flow into Black Hills Energy pipelines.
Under the agreement, the city would receive all the revenue from the sale of the gas and between 70% and 88% of the sales of energy credits, Garden said in a memo summarizing the contract. Blue Source would receive the remainder of the proceeds from those credit sales.
City officials selected the Utah-based company for this role after receiving quotes from five energy management companies.
Blue Source's work with 35 entities in 16 states — including with 11 municipal governments on similar projects — stood out, and the company has also partnered with a past provider of natural gas for the StarTran bus fleet.
The city's biogas project drew criticism from some private energy companies in 2017, which argued the city wasn't well-equipped to build its own natural gas conversion system.
Gaylor Baird said the city believes it can recoup its investment in four years.
Future revenue beyond that can help pay for wastewater system improvements, reduce debt and possibly offset or reduce rate increases normally required by the system's operations, Garden said.
The contract is set for public hearing and a vote next Monday.
