City announces massive expansion of Lincoln's Child Advocacy Center

In a move that organizers say will drastically enhance local child abuse prevention efforts, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Monday a massive $5.2 million expansion and remodel of the Child Advocacy Center, ushering a new era of proactive child abuse response into the city.

The center is a nonprofit organization that aims to create a safe space for conducting forensic interviews and medical evaluations for abused children, serving 17 counties in Southeast Nebraska.

The facility's 17,000-square-foot expansion will accommodate the relocation of the Lincoln Police Department's Special Victims Unit, a move that organizers hope will lead to better collaboration and improved legal outcomes in the prosecution of alleged child abusers.

The public-private investment project will also allow the center to expand its in-house medical program. The center plans to hire full-time staff to perform medical exams on child victims, including on-site sexual assault exams, which are currently performed in local emergency rooms.

The expansion will provide additional space for evidence storage, triage services for children being removed from their homes and classrooms for abuse prevention education.