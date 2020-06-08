City agrees to sell 27th and Old Cheney land to surgical center developers

Lincoln City Council members on Monday agreed to sell a vacant swath of land at 27th Street and Old Cheney Road to neurosurgeons who want to build medical offices and a surgery center.
Monday's council vote marked a rare case where the city had multiple offers on surplus property.
Unanimously, the six council members present agreed to adopt the formal proposal drafted by the city's Urban Development Department and sell the land to the pair of neurosurgeons, whose company is called TNNG Capital, for nearly $800,000.
The city bought the land on the northeast corner of the intersection in 1977 for a fire station and library. The fire station was built, but the library wound up elsewhere.
In 2014, the city declared the land surplus.
Initially, the owner of the Old Cheney Apartments made an offer but then-Mayor Chris Beutler deemed it too low and had concerns about needing to provide street access to the land from either 27th Street or Old Cheney Road because of its close proximity to the intersection.
Last fall, the land was put up for sale again, and apartment owner Broadmoor Development made another, higher offer. The city, however, decided to remove the access restriction and then received the offer from the neurosurgeons.
At a public hearing last week, Jessica Greenwald, an attorney for the neurosurgeons, said their 13,000-square-foot medical office and surgery center would employ 8-10 people and have 10-20 patients a day. It would operate 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays, and would bring very little traffic to the site.
An attorney for Broadmoor said the apartment owner sent a matching offer not because it opposed the neurosurgeons' proposal but because it doesn't require an access point along 27th Street.
The Urban Development Department moved forward with negotiating a deal that would give the medical development access from 27th Street. It then advertised a public hearing at the City Council.
Councilman Roy Christensen said he supported the plan because while the counter offer would add apartments and needed housing in Lincoln, switching gears would undermine the ability of the Urban Development Department to negotiate on the city's behalf.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould was not at Monday's meeting.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.