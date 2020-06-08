City agrees to sell 27th and Old Cheney land to surgical center developers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln City Council members on Monday agreed to sell a vacant swath of land at 27th Street and Old Cheney Road to neurosurgeons who want to build medical offices and a surgery center.

Monday's council vote marked a rare case where the city had multiple offers on surplus property.

Unanimously, the six council members present agreed to adopt the formal proposal drafted by the city's Urban Development Department and sell the land to the pair of neurosurgeons, whose company is called TNNG Capital, for nearly $800,000.

The city bought the land on the northeast corner of the intersection in 1977 for a fire station and library. The fire station was built, but the library wound up elsewhere.

In 2014, the city declared the land surplus.

Initially, the owner of the Old Cheney Apartments made an offer but then-Mayor Chris Beutler deemed it too low and had concerns about needing to provide street access to the land from either 27th Street or Old Cheney Road because of its close proximity to the intersection.

Last fall, the land was put up for sale again, and apartment owner Broadmoor Development made another, higher offer. The city, however, decided to remove the access restriction and then received the offer from the neurosurgeons.