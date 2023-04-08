The city is about to begin work on a major expansion of its Theresa Street wastewater plant that will allow it to treat 14 million more gallons of waste, an undertaking city officials want to do using the same construction process used to build Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This would be the first utilities project to use what's called a construction manager at risk process, something only recently allowed by state law.

The process differs from the traditional design-build-bid system, where cities hire an architect to do the design, then bid the project and award it to the contractor with the lowest bid.

With a construction manager at risk process — used to build the arena and numerous other city building projects — the city hires a construction manager early in the process who works closely with the architect and engineer, hires subcontractors and builds the project for an agreed upon guaranteed maximum price.

The construction manager is hired based on qualifications, not on a low bid, and the contractor hiring subcontractors isn't required to take the low bid.

While public schools and universities had used the construction manager at risk process for years, state law didn’t authorize its use by cities for building projects until 2008, when Lincoln officials helped convince lawmakers to change the law.

Two years later, just before construction of the arena, the City Council authorized the use of a construction manager at risk. There was much discussion about how the process would work, including whether the construction manager would use the city’s open bidding process.

Since then, the city has used the process for several building projects including new fire stations, but until recently state law has prohibited using that process for utilities projects.

In 2021, the Legislature passed a law introduced by a Lincoln senator to allow use of the construction manager at-risk process for water, wastewater, utility or sewer construction. It still isn’t allowed for road projects.

Last week, city officials were back before the City Council, asking for authorization to use a construction manager at risk for the $35 million expansion at the Theresa Street facility.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott told the City Council that the Theresa Street expansion is the first opportunity the city’s had to use it for a utilities project.

The complexity of the project, the fact that it’s close to a levee, which will require working with the Army Corps of Engineers, and a maze of underground pipes all make using a construction manager at risk the best option, she said.

One of the benefits of using that construction process is that the designer and contractor can work together, rather than having a design created and then hiring a contractor.

City officials estimate they will finish the project at least a year earlier and save at least 6% by allowing the designer and construction manager to work together.

Andy Widman, a broker with NAI FMA Realty who was president of an architecture and design firm and did project management with regional developers, said the construction manager at risk process has been used even more since the pandemic when inflation and supply chain issues have driven up prices and made getting materials more difficult.

Allowing the designer and contractor to be at the table at the same time makes it easier to manage and budget a project, he said. Once the guaranteed maximum price is set, if it goes over budget, the construction manager at risk must pay it, not the city.

With a traditional design-build process, once a contractor starts work on a design he may discover it’s difficult to get certain materials or they’re significantly more expensive, so the project goes back to the designer for modifications, or the project comes in over budget.

“The goal is no one gets surprised at the end,” Widman said.

The city has been planning the wastewater expansion project for three years and in September the council authorized the city to issue $54.5 million in revenue bonds for this and several other projects, said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. The bonds will be paid back with water rate revenue, she said.

The city’s wastewater facilities can manage 27 million gallons of waste now, but is at about 80% now, Garden said. The expansion will expand the city's capacity to 41 million gallons, enough capacity for the next 50 years, Garden said.

The work will include adding another aeration basin, which is where the organic material in the wastewater is broken down and nitrogen and other toxins are removed. The city now has two aeration basins at the Theresa Street plant and one at the northeast treatment plant. The project will also add two more clarifiers, where water is further cleaned before being released into Salt Creek.

In addition to this project, the revenue bonds were used to make a $14 million upgrade to the city’s biosolids program and to replace diffusers in the existing aeration basins, Garden said.

The council delayed a vote until Monday on authorizing use of the construction manager at risk process for the project.

The resolution would give the city the authority to use the process for other utilities projects as well. Councilman Richard Meginnis supported using the process for the wastewater expansion project and questioned whether it would be better to authorize the construction method for each project individually, rather than give blanket approval.

Elliott said the construction manager at risk process could be used for some of the projects related to securing a second water source for the city, including building two more horizontal collector wells at the existing water source on the Platte River and building the new wells on the Missouri once the exact location is selected.

