Child among six new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln

Testing confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln, including a child, bringing the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 45, health officials said Thursday.

The five adults who tested positive for the coronavirus-caused disease ranged in age from their 30s to their 60s, and all six cases contracted the virus because of its spread within the community, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

On Wednesday, the city reported its first death from the virus, a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.

Nebraska has reported more than 570 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Lancaster County has the third highest number of cases behind Douglas and Hall counties, according to city and state health data.

Statewide, 15 people have died from the viral disease.

Positives tests in Lancaster County have only come back in 3% of samples with conclusive results, compared to a 6% positive rate statewide, according to Journal Star analysis of state and local testing data.

"We're much more compressed in our city than the rest of the state," Lopez said.