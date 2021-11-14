Champions Fun Center being reinvented into a place for young people to discover their untapped potential

“Sometimes they just need someone to invest their time,” Bradley said. “You get them to buy in by doing that. Then they’ll follow through.”

Irons said he wants space for his basketball program, but also to create a place for all kids — to expose them to ideas and hands-on, real-world opportunities they might not get in school. To help them understand how to succeed, to keep working at something they feel passionate about, to not be afraid to fail, to learn and push through and keep going.

They want to be a resource for other nonprofits that could use the meeting space they have, or want incentives for the kids they serve, to partner with them to do more for kids.

Right now, the teen nights are being run with volunteers — many of them from the Malone Center — and the men hope to build on that.

“I want to build that kind of relationship with the community,” Bradley said. “That’s what me, Tyler and Tommy envision going on here.”

Bradley believes there’s untapped potential in the community — people who can help but might not know how, some who are overlooked because they don’t have the education.