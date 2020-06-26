Cervantes nominated to seat on Planning Commission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has nominated Pablo Cervantes to fill a position on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission vacated by Shams Al-Badry, who has moved out of state.

“Pablo Cervantes is a recognized leader in Lincoln who dedicates so much of his time to creating opportunities for others to succeed and our city to thrive. I am grateful he is willing to serve as our newest planning commissioner,” Gaylor Baird said.

Cervantes is the owner of Casa Properties and Casa Property Management, businesses that own, lease, and manage both multifamily residential properties and residential real estate for investors. Cervantes also owns Jefe, a business that provides maintenance and repairs, as well as commercial cleaning and janitorial services. In 2016, he was named Landlord of the Year by the Homeless Coalition of Lincoln.

In addition, Cervantes works for Lincoln Public Schools as a Latino youth development advocate. From 2004 to 2018, he served as migrant education coordinator for LPS.

He also serves on the boards of several community organizations, including Bryan Medical Center, the Woods Charitable Fund and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization.