CenterPointe plan for $16M historic Trabert Hall renovation gets early approval

Designs for the nearly $16 million renovation and expansion of Trabert Hall into a campus for CenterPointe would preserve the 100-year-old brick building and add a glass, multi-tiered entrance.

CenterPointe received early design approval of its plans to transform the building, which has sat vacant for several years, from Lincoln's Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday.

"It's certainly a win to see a building of this size that's been sitting vacant for so long, to see it considered viable," Commissioner Melissa Dirr Gengler said.

The recommendation now goes to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

Trabert Hall, 2202 S. 11th St., was originally used as dorms for nursing students before St. Elizabeth Hospital moved to its location at 70th Street.

Various county offices called it home for almost 50 years, but it has been empty since adult probation offices were moved to the renovated former county jail at 605 S. 10th St. in 2017.

The four-story building renovation would turn the garden-level basement and first two floors into an outpatient behavioral health clinic, pharmacy, a medical clinic and offices, and the top two floors would provide housing.