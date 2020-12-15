Census figures point to two more metro legislative districts in Nebraska

The latest population figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau point to a potential redistricting shift of two legislative seats from rural Nebraska to the urban metroplex of Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties.

That would give those three counties 27 of the 49 seats in the Legislature.

The big three counties in eastern Nebraska now hold 56% of the state's population, David Drozd, research coordinator at the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, noted during a Tuesday telephone interview.

And that translates into 27 legislative seats based on reapportionment guidelines that strive for relative equity in population figures among legislative districts.

That's not to say that rural senators will not attempt to hold down the shift in power to a single additional urban seat when the 2021 Legislature begins the incendiary task of redrawing legislative and congressional districts following a complete accounting of the 2020 census.

That's a goal that has been privately expressed by a number of rural senators and it already was in the air during the 2020 legislative session.