Casino developers 'will be good neighbors'

Developers of a proposed casino in southwest Lincoln assured City Council members Monday during a public hearing on zoning changes that they are committed to reinvesting in Lincoln and being good neighbors.

“Having a first-rate facility here will be a draw for the community and all of Nebraska and it will be something that will perpetuate the notion that Lincoln is the capital of the state and all the events that are held here are going to be a big deal,” said Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. “It will just be one more reason to come here and we want to make sure we do that right.”

Revenue, he said, will be reinvested into the community.

Last month, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of zoning changes to the site near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road. The City Council will vote next week on the proposed changes necessary for the $200 million project to proceed.

The land is currently covered by a planned-use development designation that was approved in 2006, with plans for a large shopping center that had Walmart as an anchor tenant. When those plans fell through, part of the site was developed into a horse racing and simulcast facility.