Casino clears zoning hurdle; makes promise to add parking for semis

The amendment narrowly passed, with some council members saying McNally’s assurance that changes will be made — which will benefit the casino developers — is sufficient.

The council unanimously approved the zoning changes that reduce commercial space from 1.3 million square feet to 980,000, which includes the roughly 225,000-square-foot casino.

The proposed changes also would include the potential for 650 hotel rooms and up to 700 dwelling units.

The casino would have more than 1,200 gaming stations, a convention and event space, several restaurants and other amenities such as a spa.

The zoning changes include waivers for the height of the casino, apartments and hotel. Developers also want to combine space now allowed for multiple free-standing signs into one large sign that would face U.S. 77.

Other potential development in the area could include apartments, at least one other hotel and service-type commercial uses such as a convenience store and additional restaurants.

There will be little impact to traffic on West Denton Road because most of the traffic for the casino will come from U.S. 77 onto the still-to-be-constructed South First Street.