Carlson enters race for District 3 Lincoln City Council seat

Justin Carlson, director of development for the University of Nebraska Foundation and former director of the Lancaster County Democrats, has joined the Lincoln City Council race.

Carlson is running for the District 3 seat in southwest Lincoln held by Jane Raybould until she was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in November. On Monday, the council appointed Michelle Suarez as the interim council member for that seat, though she has said she does not intend to run for election this spring.

“I am running because, as a parent and long term resident of Lincoln, I am invested in ensuring that our city continues to grow and have robust economic growth,” Carlson said in the news release announcing his candidacy.

At the same time, he wants to make sure the city doesn’t sacrifice things that he said make the community special: strong schools, safe streets, and a great quality of life.

“I’m excited to start campaigning so that I can listen and learn from the people I hope to represent,” he said.

The four district City Council seats are up for election in the April 4 primary and May 2 general election. Elina Newman, a registered nonpartisan who ran an unsuccessful bid for an at-large council seat in 2021, has filed to run for District 3, though she’s made no formal announcement.

Carlson was born and raised in District 3, attending Prescott Elementary, Irving Middle School and Lincoln High School. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a business degree.

He worked for State Farm Insurance for nearly 10 years and then as a financial adviser for nine years. He has worked at the University of Nebraska Foundation for the past seven years as Director of Development, focusing on the College of Engineering.

His community service includes serving for 14 years on the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, including two terms as chairman, and several years on the Lincoln Parks Foundation Board of Directors, currently as secretary.

He also served on the board of the Community Services Fund of Nebraska, has been a longtime volunteer with Leadership Lincoln and is a graduate of the Leadership Lincoln Fellows program.

His involvement in politics includes serving as chairman of the Lancaster County Democrats and as spokesperson and treasurer for the recent “Decline to Sign” initiative, which fought against the recall efforts of several City Council members and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird over the mask mandate and other pandemic health directives.

He is a former longtime president of the Country Club Neighborhood Association and previously served on the Near South Neighborhood board of directors. He has been a youth basketball coach for nine years and serves as the reserve booster parent for the Lincoln Southeast Girls Basketball team.

Carlson is endorsed by the mayor and council member Tom Beckius.

Carlson is married to Liz Ring Carlson, and they have three children who attend Lincoln Public Schools. He and his family attend Blessed Sacrament Church, and he volunteers on the grounds crew and with fundraising efforts.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023 Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star Photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January Top Journal Star photos for January