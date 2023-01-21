Capitalizing on renewed interest, city wants to create master plan for one of Lincoln's oldest parks

Van Dorn Park, 28 acres tucked into a corner of a busy intersection in southwest Lincoln, surrounded by railroad tracks on one side, an industrial area on the other and neglected for years, is having a renaissance of sorts.

At least the beginnings of one — and the city wants to capitalize on it.

“Van Dorn Park was ignored for a long time,” said Diane Walkowiak, who lives in the Indian Village neighborhood east of the park across what is now Nebraska Parkway. “In the last three years there’s been lots of changes.”

Two years ago, the city agreed to let mountain bike enthusiasts build a 1.5-mile trail in the western section of the park, a feature so popular it prompted the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department to launch a process to create a master plan for mountain bike trails citywide.

At about the same time, the city updated playground equipment at the park with the help of the Indian Village Neighborhood Association, which donated $11,000 for the upgrades and to plant pollinators.

In November, Parks and Rec — with the help of volunteers — planted 17 trees and shrubs to help create a better screen from the roadway and to enhance the existing, older canopy of trees.

Another change: With the opening of the South Beltway, the city has taken ownership of the former Nebraska 2 and renamed it Nebraska Parkway, which means it can consider building a pedestrian crossing to better connect the Indian Village neighborhood to the park.

All of that has increased use of one of the city's oldest parks and prompted the city to begin a process to create a master plan. It hired Olsson, an engineering firm, to help create it.

The first step was an open house for park and bike trail patrons, held last week in the park shelter, to get their thoughts on the good and bad of the park, their hopes and ideas.

“We need to hear from people who use it and love it,” said Parks and Rec Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross. “That’s our purpose today.”

Open house attendees left their ideas on sticky notes, and those notes carried some themes: They don't like the city's materials storage area on the southern end of the park. At least one person wasn't thrilled with the park's single entrance.

They love the mountain bike trail, the green space and trees, and that the Bison recreational trail begins there.

Difficult access — the park is separated from neighborhoods by Van Dorn Street and Nebraska Parkway — was one of the most-cited problems.

One attendee said he lives three blocks away but loads his kids and their bikes into the car to drive to the park because crossing the busy streets is too dangerous.

Attendees like the small shelter — just one of three enclosed shelters in Lincoln’s parks — which they said is used for birthday parties and other small gatherings, as well as by mountain bike groups.

Creating a master plan for the park creates a roadmap for city officials, one that often takes years to traverse because having a plan doesn’t mean there’s money to implement it. But it does allow city officials a way to prioritize the work as part of its capital improvement program.

Stuckey-Ross said officials hope to have a draft plan to present to the public by March.

Work on the park master plan coincides with work on the mountain bike trail master plan, as well as efforts of a private group that for years has been working to establish a botanical garden and conservatory in Lincoln.

In 2015, the group approached the city about finding a location, said JJ Yost, Parks and Recreation planning and construction manager. City parks officials looked at various options and landed on what was then the little-used Van Dorn Park. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board approved the proposal.

Walkowiak is among neighborhood residents that don’t think Van Dorn Park — especially now that it's being used more — is the right place for a botanical garden and conservatory. She said she worries the number of people it would attract would bring in too much traffic to an already congested area, and it would displace some of the trees and the new mountain bike trail. She'd rather see the city build on the improvements begun for neighborhood residents and trail users.

Similar comments were posted on sticky notes, but so were those that said they thought such a feature would be a good educational opportunity and a way to draw people to the park.

Whether a conservatory and botanical garden will one day be a part of the park and whether the bike trail will remain are both factors that will be considered during creation of the master plan, Yost said.

He stressed that nothing has been finalized — as some residents worry — and the information session last week was a first step.

In 2021, the University of Nebraska’s Bureau of Business Research prepared a business plan for the botanical garden group that said it could attract 70,000 visitors a year and have a $2.4 million annual economic impact on the city.

Ann Vidaver, president of the group, said it has hired Olsson to work on details about how the conservatory and botanical garden could become a part of the park.

Yost said the city's contract with Olsson to work on the master plan is separate from the work the firm is doing for the botanical garden group, but that work will help the city decide whether the conservatory and botanical garden should ultimately become part of the park master plan.

When the city allowed the mountain bike enthusiasts to install the trail, it was considered temporary because of the botanical garden proposal. But Yost said the trail has been so popular the city would like to see it remain — and determining whether it could co-exist with a botanical garden will be part of the master plan work.

Vidaver said her group's work with Olsson suggests the two could co-exist and she said she doesn't believe the conservatory would disrupt the other elements of the park.

Part of the master plan will likely try to address the access issues, though a pedestrian crossing on Nebraska Parkway — park patrons would like to see a traffic signal — would have to involve Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Stuckey-Ross said another reason such access is important is to connect the Boosalis Trail, which ends in the Indian Village neighborhood, to the park and the Bison Trail, which extends to Pioneers Park and connects to the Prairie Corridor trail.

Whatever happens, good turnout to the open house proved one thing, Walkowiak said.

“Many people now use Van Dorn Park and care about what happens to it.”

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023