Campground owners propose updated rules for Lincoln, may look to city's jurisdiction for new site

The owners of a Lincoln campground who withdrew their controversial plans to build a new site near Davey have proposed updated zoning rules for their current location.

Camp A Way has offered the proposed city campground regulations, which include allowing stays of up to six months, in an effort to modernize a requirement barring campers from staying longer than 30 days, according to planning documents.

Located just west of Interstate 180 off Superior Street, Camp A Way has been allowing guests to stay longer than a month, and opponents raised the issue with the Lancaster County Board when the campground's owners sought a permit to build a new site off U.S. 77 at Davey Road.

Two zoning complaints have been filed against the campground, Camp A Way's attorney, Kent Seacrest, wrote in a letter to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department this week.

Owners Dave and Jolene Queen believe the regulations are outdated and discourage campground owners from investing in and building modern, quality facilities with amenities and conveniences attractive to new and seasonal camping, Seacrest said.