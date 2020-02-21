Campground owners propose updated rules for Lincoln, may look to city's jurisdiction for new site

The owners of a Lincoln campground who withdrew their controversial plans to build a new site near Davey have proposed updated zoning rules for their current location.
Camp A Way has offered the proposed city campground regulations, which include allowing stays of up to six months, in an effort to modernize a requirement barring campers from staying longer than 30 days, according to planning documents.
Located just west of Interstate 180 off Superior Street, Camp A Way has been allowing guests to stay longer than a month, and opponents raised the issue with the Lancaster County Board when the campground's owners sought a permit to build a new site off U.S. 77 at Davey Road.
Two zoning complaints have been filed against the campground, Camp A Way's attorney, Kent Seacrest, wrote in a letter to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department this week.
Owners Dave and Jolene Queen believe the regulations are outdated and discourage campground owners from investing in and building modern, quality facilities with amenities and conveniences attractive to new and seasonal camping, Seacrest said.
"The Queens believe the proposed text amendment (would) both remedy the complaint at Camp A Way, as well as allow zoning regulations that would help them (or other future campground operators) to identify and operate a viable and quality campground site within the city's zoning jurisdiction," Seacrest said in the letter.
Last fall, the city notified Camp A Way it intended to use the land the Queens have leased for their business for 25 years.
Camp A Way's lease with the city of Lincoln is up in 2025, but the owners hope to have a new campground operational in 2024.
They withdrew their contested plans in January after making concessions and feeling further restrictions considered by the County Board would make the project financially unfeasible.
Dave Queen, co-owner of the campground, said he and his family are not actively searching for a new site at this time.
They may look for a site within the city's 3-mile zoning jurisdiction, which extends from the city limits, he said.
"Definitely, we won’t be looking anywhere in the county at this point," he said in an interview Friday.
Planning officials had not set a hearing date on the proposed regulations yet.
