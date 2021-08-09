Business owner, patrons turn out in support of allowing downtown bars to have sidewalk cafes

Local bar owners and patrons turned out Monday in support of a proposed city ordinance change that would allow bars to have sidewalk seating like restaurants have been allowed to do for years.
Scott Hatfield, the owners of Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St., said the change will allow all downtown businesses to be treated equally.
“The prime goal is to make downtown Lincoln a more vibrant place and a more walkable place,” he said. “For a long time we’ve focused on the Haymarket.”
The change, proposed by Councilman James Michael Bowers, would eliminate the need for businesses to have a kitchen, menus and 60% of their revenue from food sales to have sidewalk cafes — requirements that have kept bars that dot O Street and other areas downtown from offering outside seating along the sidewalks.
The ordinance, created in 2004, requires that applicants follow certain design standards, allow sidewalk access required by the American With Disabilities Act and be reviewed by one of several city committees or commissions depending on the location.
Bowers said there already are requirements in place to revoke or fine businesses that don’t follow rules.
Todd Ogden, president and CEO of the Downtown Lincoln Association, said the change has been discussed for years and he appreciates that it is being proposed now, especially in light of what the city has learned through the pandemic.
The mayor’s executive order to allow expanded dining outside to help businesses survive the pandemic, which is set to expire Aug. 31, allows restaurants and other businesses — including bars — to expand the area where they serve outdoors through a streamlined application process.
The change would essentially make that permanent.
Ogden said it’s difficult to enforce the 60% rule, and having more activity on sidewalks would actually improve safety downtown, and offers customers the ability to spread out more outside and keep a safe distance from each other.
Kayla Meyer, coordinator of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professional’s Group, said the ordinance change is an important part of attracting and keeping young people in Lincoln.
“Young people are looking for a dynamic environment,” she said. “Sidewalk cafes are part of that.”
Tim Ohlerking, who owns Pour Craft Beer and Spirits at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, said the change should be expanded to include allowing sidewalk cafes on private property. There are many businesses outside of downtown that would like to open cafes using a portion of their property.
No one spoke in opposition. The council will vote on the ordinance change Aug. 16.
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Top Journal Star photos for August
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist