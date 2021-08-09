Business owner, patrons turn out in support of allowing downtown bars to have sidewalk cafes

Local bar owners and patrons turned out Monday in support of a proposed city ordinance change that would allow bars to have sidewalk seating like restaurants have been allowed to do for years.

Scott Hatfield, the owners of Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St., said the change will allow all downtown businesses to be treated equally.

“The prime goal is to make downtown Lincoln a more vibrant place and a more walkable place,” he said. “For a long time we’ve focused on the Haymarket.”

The change, proposed by Councilman James Michael Bowers, would eliminate the need for businesses to have a kitchen, menus and 60% of their revenue from food sales to have sidewalk cafes — requirements that have kept bars that dot O Street and other areas downtown from offering outside seating along the sidewalks.

The ordinance, created in 2004, requires that applicants follow certain design standards, allow sidewalk access required by the American With Disabilities Act and be reviewed by one of several city committees or commissions depending on the location.

Bowers said there already are requirements in place to revoke or fine businesses that don’t follow rules.