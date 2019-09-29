The early May storm that smashed an ice cream stand in southwest Lincoln continued to do damage as it moved across town. And when it reached the intersection of 17th and Washington streets, it took out a stoplight.
It was an old stoplight, nearing the end of its 30-year lifespan. City traffic staff considered replacing it, but when they weighed the intersection against federal traffic signal requirements — analyzing vehicle volumes, pedestrian crossing counts and crash data — they concluded that it wasn’t warranted.
But some sort of safe crossing was. About 8,000 vehicles a day flow north on 17th Street, with 200 to 250 people trying to cross, many of them headed to and from Russ’s Market.
“That’s a huge important hub to the community,” said Shawn Ryba, executive director of the nonprofit South of Downtown Community Development Organization. “It’s right next to the grocery store. There’s a large amount of pedestrian traffic.”
So the city is planning a pedestrian crossing combo it hasn’t used before, said Mark Lutjeharms, Lincoln’s traffic engineering manager.
First, it will build a pair of bumpouts, also known as nodes or elephant ears, on both sides of 17th Street, extending the sidewalk into the street and narrowing the gap pedestrians have to walk to cross the two traffic lanes.
In this case, the bumpouts will decrease the distance by 40%, or about four to six steps, without impeding parking spots or the traffic lanes, Lutjeharms said.
And then it will add what it calls rectangular rapid flashing beacons, so pedestrians can signal to drivers that they’re crossing the street.
“It brings greater awareness to drivers of vehicles as they approach the crosswalk that there’s pedestrian activity,” he said. “Motorists are faced with flashing or strobing light.”
The city has used the lights more liberally recently, at the MoPac Trail crossing on North 33rd Street, 16th and D, 13th and D and 13th and F, Sheridan Boulevard, 84th Street and other intersections.
The one-two punch of bumpouts and flashing lights should make the crossing safer, he said. “It’s kind of the best of both worlds to be able to incorporate them. To take the safety advantage of those and add them together.”
But it’s not what everybody wanted. Some wanted the stoplight replaced, Lutjeharms said.
“There were requests for that. That was something we had to talk through with some of those stakeholders, and inform them what the requirements were and why we can’t and why we can do certain things.”
The city met with the Near South Neighborhood Association’s board at the beginning of the summer, not long after the storm took out the stoplight. But the association hadn’t yet seen the final plan last week, so it didn’t have an official position, said Vish Reddi, the board’s president.
“Obviously, there’s mixed feelings with modifying the existing traffic light. There was a lot of confusion when it went down and it stopped working.”
Ryba, of the South of Downtown group, is in favor of changes that make the area safer for pedestrians. And if the city can teach drivers what the flashing lights mean, the plans for 17th and Washington streets should be effective, he said.
“If what we’re paying for is safer places for people to drive and walk, it seems like a small price to pay.”
Lutjeharms couldn’t give an estimated price yet, he said; he won’t know until contractors respond to the bid request the city submitted last week. But he expected the work to be finished this fall.