Budget cuts: Lincoln libraries would close for a weekend day

The most visible of the proposed cuts to help balance the city's upcoming budget would mean one day less of library service on the weekends in Lincoln, City Libraries Director Pat Leach said.

Library officials needed to find 4% budget savings, Leach said, and the main library cost is personnel.

Staff examined library usage, but sought some uniformity if changes are made to avoid confusion on what days libraries are closed, she said.

If adopted, the change would look like this: Bethany, Eiseley, South, Gere and Williams libraries would remain open Saturdays but close Sundays, while Anderson, Walt and Bennett Martin libraries would close Saturdays and be open Sundays.

The Bethany branch already is closed on Sundays.

Making this change would save the city about $400,000 in the upcoming year as the Gaylor Baird administration seeks to close a projected $12 million budget shortfall.

"The library board certainly approved (it), but it was with the understanding that these were not cuts we would propose unless we had a budget problem," Leach said.