editor's pick

Bowers announces run for re-election to City Council

Nebraska Legislature punts fight over secret ballots to later in the session; No holiday spike in COVID-19 cases; Hamlin's injury transports Brady Beran, John Gingery back to 2004.

Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers announced Thursday he is running for reelection to the District 1 seat in northeast Lincoln.

Bowers, a Democrat who was elected in 2019, said he is running for reelection because he wants to support working families.

James Michael Bowers

James Michael Bowers, 2022 candidate for District 46 Legislature

"I have been a voice for working families on the City Council," Bowers said in a statement formally announcing his reelection plans. "From lowering property taxes to cutting red tape on small businesses and approving needed street repair, I've worked hard to get things done for our community."

Bowers said he also supported public safety improvements, noting that the city has added new firefighters, police officers and mental health resources during his tenure.

The council’s four district seats are up for election this spring. The primary is April 4 and the general election is May 2.

Bowers, who lost a bid to Danielle Conrad for Legislative District 46 in November, is a lifelong resident of northeast Lincoln and a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School.

"I’m proud to serve the community where I was born and raised and will continue to be an advocate for our neighborhoods and for working people on the council," he said.

Bowers is a school social worker who took a year sabbatical from Lincoln Public Schools and owns Havelock Psychotherapy. He has also worked at the Child Guidance Center, Bryan Health and with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, where he developed coalitions and strategies to improve Nebraska's foster care system. He has also previously served on the board of directors at the Northeast Family Center and Fresh Start Home.

Former City Councilman Doug Emery, who also represented northeast Lincoln, is among his supporters.

"James has done an excellent job on the City Council," Emory said. "He's prioritized keeping our community safe and making sure street repairs are getting done."

Taylor Wyatt, a Republican and real estate agent who operates a small business in northeast Lincoln, has also filed for the District 1 seat. He ran against Bowers in 2019.

