Bolz stresses health care as she files for Congress

State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln formally filed Tuesday as a candidate for eastern Nebraska's 1st District House seat and immediately turned her spotlight on the need to protect and enhance health care coverage for all Nebraskans.

That would include lowering the cost of prescription drugs, protecting health care coverage for people with preexisting conditions and "standing up for people" in addressing their health care concerns, she said.

Bolz said she would vigorously defend and support Medicare and Medicaid against efforts to diminish their reach or reduce their funding.

She was joined in the Capitol Rotunda by a number of her supporters, several of whom told their personal stories of health care challenges.

"I want to stand up for people," the two-term state senator said.

Bolz is viewed as potentially the strongest Democratic challenger since Rep. Jeff Fortenberry was first elected in 2004.

The district includes Lincoln and most of the eastern third of Nebraska, excluding Omaha. Democrats last won the 1st District seat in 1964.