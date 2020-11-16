Bolz accepts position on Gaylor Baird's staff

Sen. Kate Bolz will join Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's staff as a policy aide for economic and workforce development, the mayor announced Monday.
Bolz, a two-term Lincoln state senator who was defeated by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the 1st District House race earlier this month, will replace Alyssa Martin, who is leaving to accept a position in the private sector.
The change will be effective Dec. 1.
"Kate is a recognized and accomplished leader in our city and state, and we are excited to have her join our team," Gaylor Baird said.
Bolz will lead the city's Lincoln Forward initiative, the mayor said, and will be working to "foster the conditions for Lincolnites to flourish and thrive and for our community to achieve real and sustainable growth."
"The Gaylor Baird administration's dedication to economic and workforce development is vital as Lincoln continues to grow and as our community works to create new opportunities for workers impacted by the coronavirus," Bolz said in a news release.
Gaylor Baird said the Lincoln Forward initiative acknowledges that aspects of human life such as physical and emotional health, social connection, safety, educational opportunities and connection to the environment, as well as other factors, must be associated with economic development.
Bolz will be paid $87,500 annually.
