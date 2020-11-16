 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bolz accepts position on Gaylor Baird's staff
View Comments
editor's pick

Bolz accepts position on Gaylor Baird's staff

{{featured_button_text}}
Kate Bolz

Sen. Kate Bolz speaks during a procedural debate on property tax relief Aug. 5 at the state Capitol. After an unsuccessful run for Congress, the term-limited senator from Lincoln has accepted a position in Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's administration.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Sen. Kate Bolz will join Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's staff as a policy aide for economic and workforce development, the mayor announced Monday.

Bolz, a two-term Lincoln state senator who was defeated by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the 1st District House race earlier this month, will replace Alyssa Martin, who is leaving to accept a position in the private sector.

The change will be effective Dec. 1.

"Kate is a recognized and accomplished leader in our city and state, and we are excited to have her join our team," Gaylor Baird said.

Bolz will lead the city's Lincoln Forward initiative, the mayor said, and will be working to "foster the conditions for Lincolnites to flourish and thrive and for our community to achieve real and sustainable growth."

"The Gaylor Baird administration's dedication to economic and workforce development is vital as Lincoln continues to grow and as our community works to create new opportunities for workers impacted by the coronavirus," Bolz said in a news release.

Gaylor Baird said the Lincoln Forward initiative acknowledges that aspects of human life such as physical and emotional health, social connection, safety, educational opportunities and connection to the environment, as well as other factors, must be associated with economic development. 

Bolz will be paid $87,500 annually.

Watch Now: Fortenberry overcomes Bolz's big Lincoln lead
Bolz tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining

Many views of Nebraska's state Capitol

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
6
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News