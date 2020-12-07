Board holds off on study of quiet zone on rail line across south Lincoln

Lancaster County has quiet zones in Waverly, Hickman and along the BNSF rail line that cuts through north Lincoln, the latter track running as many as 70 trains daily.

Roger Figard, the railroad transportation safety district's executive director, proposed holding off on a feasibility study, which could cost as much as $200,000.

Implementing a quiet zone would likely cost millions of dollars because of the safety improvements needed to meet federal standards, he said.

And it would come at a time when the district continues to save for new roads and bridges at 33rd Street and Cornhusker Highway, a project estimated to cost $89 million.

The series of railroad-street crossings within Lincoln makes the question of where to implement quiet zones a challenge, Figard said.

"I don’t know how we can jury-rig some of those quiet zones," said County Commissioner Roma Amundson, who represents southeast Lancaster County.

Traffic congestion is a separate issue created by the reactivation of the tracks, and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials have created a 110-page study analyzing the impact trains may have, Figard said.