BNSF to run test trains on south Lincoln tracks ahead of full service next month
Nebraska Hwy. 2 Railroad Tracks

Vehicles cross the railroad tracks on 56th Street at Old Cheney Road on Aug. 18. BNSF and Omaha Public Power District in January will begin using the tracks that cut across south Lincoln as they send one coal train a day to supply OPPD’s Nebraska City power plant. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

BNSF Railway will be running test trains through south Lincoln next week in preparation for the Arbor Line resuming full service next month.

Beginning Monday, a 40-car train will run nightly from Lincoln to Nebraska City and back on the tracks along Nebraska 2, BNSF spokeswoman Courtney Wallace said in an email. 

On the weekend of Dec. 19-20, a similar-sized train will operate during daylight hours, she said. 

BNSF hopes to use the test trips to both compact the ballast — the gravel or coarse stone used to form the railroad track bed — and to allow crews to get certified on the route, Wallace said. 

Inclement weather or additional track maintenance may push back some test train trips to the week of Dec. 21, she said.

Trains will be operating at reduced speeds during the test trips.

BNSF and the Omaha Public Power District, which owns the tracks east of the 56th Street and Old Cheney Road intersection, announced this summer they would resume use of the Arbor Line for the first time in 17 years. 

BNSF coal trains will service the utility's Nebraska City power plant, and officials expect a train to run out and back on the tracks daily beginning in January. 

In Lincoln, the tracks cross several busy corridors, including 14th, 27th, 40th, and 48th streets, 56th and Old Cheney Road, Pine Lake Road, 70th and 84th streets and Yankee Hill Road.

EARLY DAYS OF LINCOLN

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

