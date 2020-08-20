Blue mailboxes in Lincoln will stay for now, but unclear how many were slated for removal

The blue mail collection box on the corner of 14th and H streets, targeted for removal earlier this summer by the U.S. Postal Service, won a reprieve from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy this week.
So, too, did the mailboxes a few blocks away at 11th and G streets, inside the US Bank Building at 13th and M, and at busy O Street intersections with 56th and 70th streets.
Each had been tagged with a notice — "This Collection Point is Scheduled for Removal" — according to readers who shared photos with the Journal Star. The boxes had been slated to be removed by Aug. 15.
But following a national outcry that the mail drop boxes were being removed during an election cycle when more voters are expected to cast a ballot by mail, and President Donald Trump has, on several occasions, publicly accused Democrats of trying to "steal an election" by using mail-in ballots, the postmaster general reversed course.
DeJoy, who wrote in a statement that he came to USPS to enact changes to improve its long-term sustainability, said he would delay the plan to remove drop boxes to a later date.
"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement on Wednesday.
DeJoy added the Postal Service "is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall," calling the delivery of ballots "our number one priority between now and Election Day."
Still, it's unclear just how many of the more than 120 mail collection sites in Lincoln were on the list for removal as DeJoy sought to institute reforms to the service.
Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski referred questions to a regional spokesman. Mark Inglett, a corporate communications specialist with USPS, said no list of the collection boxes to be removed was available, and referred the Journal Star to DeJoy's statement.
"We're proud to be taking care of business and taking care of our customers," Inglett said.
The temporary stay did little to assuage members of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, which serves residents in the Near South and Everett neighborhoods, some of the most densely populated and diverse areas of the Capital City.
"We were alarmed," said Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown group. "The boxes that were going to be removed were in areas that are very busy neighborhood hubs."
Christy Yang, a community organizer in the neighborhood, said vote-by-mail is a popular choice for many in the areas served by the South of Downtown group, while others harbor doubts about the method.
"I was out canvassing a few weeks ago and double-checking to see who was planning to vote by mail and talked to a lot of folks in the neighborhood who rely on those mailboxes," Yang said.
Removing those mailboxes would have an immediate effect on the neighborhood, which is home to many low- to middle-income residents who rent their homes or apartments and do not have adequate transportation or access to reliable internet, Yang said.
The apparent effort to remove the collection sites, even for a legitimate purpose that started well before the general election season arrived, may reinforce the skepticism of those who were already skeptical.
Yang said she called the phone number posted for questions or concerns, but was only told the USPS audits collection boxes regularly for mail volume, and didn't have an answer for why those boxes were on the list for removal.
"It's frustrating on my end trying to get answers and see exactly what's going on," Yang said. "It seems like voter suppression, I'm not going to lie."
Said Ryba: "This is a really blatant effort to suppress voter turnout."
John Cartier, voting rights director for Civic Nebraska, said the group opposed a reduction in funding or access to mail pick-up sites ahead of November's election, and called the Postal Service "absolutely critical in ensuring accessible and fair elections in this fall."
"Voting by mail also increases participation, which is good for democracy," Cartier said. "We are concerned that the current U.S. Postal Service controversy will have negative impacts on the general election, both in efficiency and in voters' confidence in our election systems."
A total of 80% of ballots in Nebraska's May 15 record-breaking primary election were cast by mail, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. More than 375,000 voters used the early, vote-by-mail option in an election where 471,000 total votes were cast.
On Wednesday, following the lead of election officials in Nebraska's three most populous counties, Evnen announced plans to once again mail an early ballot application to every registered voter in the state.
Cartier said Nebraskans should request their ballot early and vote early to ensure their voice is heard. The first ballots will be mailed out on Sept. 28. If voters are unable to mail in their ballot before Oct. 19, they can deposit it in the county's election drop box before polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
