Blue mailboxes in Lincoln will stay for now, but unclear how many were slated for removal

The blue mail collection box on the corner of 14th and H streets, targeted for removal earlier this summer by the U.S. Postal Service, won a reprieve from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy this week.

So, too, did the mailboxes a few blocks away at 11th and G streets, inside the US Bank Building at 13th and M, and at busy O Street intersections with 56th and 70th streets.

Each had been tagged with a notice — "This Collection Point is Scheduled for Removal" — according to readers who shared photos with the Journal Star. The boxes had been slated to be removed by Aug. 15.

But following a national outcry that the mail drop boxes were being removed during an election cycle when more voters are expected to cast a ballot by mail, and President Donald Trump has, on several occasions, publicly accused Democrats of trying to "steal an election" by using mail-in ballots, the postmaster general reversed course.

DeJoy, who wrote in a statement that he came to USPS to enact changes to improve its long-term sustainability, said he would delay the plan to remove drop boxes to a later date.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement on Wednesday.