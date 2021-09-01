Blight area could pave way for new Tabitha senior living complex

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a plan that would blight a section of central Lincoln along 48th Street.

The proposed blighted area covers about 53 acres between A and L streets and includes the Tabitha Senior Care campus west of 48th stretching from Randolph to J.

Tabitha requested a blight study of the area to open up the possibility of using tax-increment funding for an expansion of its campus, said Dallas McGee of the city's Urban Development Department.

Specifics of the project were not discussed at Wednesday's hearing, but an agenda item for next week's Urban Design Committee meeting shows a proposed four-story Tabitha senior living apartment complex with 128 units on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. It also would have an underground parking garage and a nearly 10,000-square-foot commons area with amenities such as a dining space, fitness center, multipurpose room and lounge.

Tabitha officials could not be reached for comment.

To qualify for tax-increment financing, which allows developers to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs, a project must be in a blighted area.