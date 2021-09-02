 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blight area could pave way for new Tabitha senior living complex in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Blight area could pave way for new Tabitha senior living complex in Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
Tabitha

Tabitha officials included this rendering of a proposed senior living apartment complex with 128 units in a presentation to the city's Urban Design Committee. The complex would be built southwest of 48th and L streets.

 Tabitha, Courtesy image

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a plan that would blight a section of central Lincoln along 48th Street.

The proposed blighted area covers about 53 acres between A and L streets and includes the Tabitha Senior Care campus west of 48th stretching from Randolph to J.

Tabitha requested a blight study of the area to open up the possibility of using tax-increment funding for an expansion of its campus, said Dallas McGee of the city's Urban Development Department.

Lincoln nursing homes say they'll require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Specifics of the project were not discussed at Wednesday's hearing, but an agenda item for next week's Urban Design Committee meeting shows a proposed four-story Tabitha senior living apartment complex with 128 units on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. It also would have an underground parking garage and a nearly 10,000-square-foot commons area with amenities such as a dining space, fitness center, multipurpose room and lounge.

Tabitha officials could not be reached for comment.

To qualify for tax-increment financing, which allows developers to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs, a project must be in a blighted area.

Lincoln hospitals, and others in Nebraska, mandating employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Because Tabitha is a nonprofit organization, it would have to designate senior housing property as private and pay property taxes on it.

While the purpose of the blighted designation is to facilitate the Tabitha expansion, the area extends along 48th Street south to A Street to allow TIF dollars to be used for potential public improvements, said Andrew Willis, an attorney representing Tabitha.

Eastmont Towers begins construction on Lincoln expansion
New Lincoln VA clinic officially opens

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant triceratops fossil goes up for auction

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News