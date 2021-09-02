Blight area could pave way for new Tabitha senior living complex in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of a plan that would blight a section of central Lincoln along 48th Street.
The proposed blighted area covers about 53 acres between A and L streets and includes the Tabitha Senior Care campus west of 48th stretching from Randolph to J.
Tabitha requested a blight study of the area to open up the possibility of using tax-increment funding for an expansion of its campus, said Dallas McGee of the city's Urban Development Department.
Specifics of the project were not discussed at Wednesday's hearing, but an agenda item for next week's Urban Design Committee meeting shows a proposed four-story Tabitha senior living apartment complex with 128 units on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. It also would have an underground parking garage and a nearly 10,000-square-foot commons area with amenities such as a dining space, fitness center, multipurpose room and lounge.
Tabitha officials could not be reached for comment.
To qualify for tax-increment financing, which allows developers to use the increased future property taxes the project generates to pay for certain upfront costs, a project must be in a blighted area.
Because Tabitha is a nonprofit organization, it would have to designate senior housing property as private and pay property taxes on it.
While the purpose of the blighted designation is to facilitate the Tabitha expansion, the area extends along 48th Street south to A Street to allow TIF dollars to be used for potential public improvements, said Andrew Willis, an attorney representing Tabitha.
Check out new construction in Lincoln
Holiday Inn Express
VA Clinic
Antelope Tower
Mourning Hope Grief Center
State office building
Lincoln sports complex
Campion project
300 N. 48th Street
Gold's Galleria
Madonna New Patient Wing
Wesleyan theatre
Tommy's Express Car Wash
Lied Place Residences
Bryan Physician Network
New football complex
Sun Valley Lanes
Telegraph Flats
SCC renovations
Nebraska Innovation Campus hotel
Kindler Hotel
Lancaster Event Center
Olsson
Eastmont
Lincoln Children's Zoo
The Stack Lofts
Ninth & O development
Prison Open House
Wilderness Nature Camp
Great Plains Beef
14th and N
Southpointe garage
Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.