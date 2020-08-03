Black Lives Matter protesters gather to testify at city's budget hearing

A group of about 50 Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the County-City building Monday afternoon banging drums, shouting chants and waiting to testify on the city's proposed budget.
Members of the Black Leaders Movement, Jews Against White Nationalism and other groups gathered earlier Monday to support protesters arrested during rallies this summer who had scheduled court dates, organizer KaDeja Sangoyele said.
In the afternoon, the groups joined a teacher's rally at the state Capitol aimed at reopening schools safely before congregating outside the building where the City Council meets.
The council meeting looked likely to stretch into the late evening as it has done recently with people lining up to weigh in on the city's proposed budget and talk about law enforcement funding.
The Black Leaders Movement hoped to make another public showing of support for an end to police misconduct and criminal justice reform while also speaking to the council about its concerns regarding the budget, Sangoyele said.
The city's new budget, she said, should not allocate any more funds to law enforcement.
"What we're doing is providing resources and research for people to be able to comment on the budget at the public meeting."
The event was important to the group because it gave the group's members an opportunity to publicly protest while also directly advocating to city officials for policy changes, Sangoyele said.
Many protesters prepared remarks for the hearing, including Sangoyele, who had harsh words for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
"My speech ends with 'I wonder what it's going to feel like to be a one-term mayor,'" she said.
The group hopes to maintain pressure on local politicians throughout the fall, Sangoyele said.
Organizer Dominque Lui-Sang was arraigned Monday after being arrested for breaking the curfew imposed during the first wave of protests earlier this summer.
Instead of spending more funds on law enforcement, Lui-Sang said, the mayor and City Council should shore up funding for public parks and libraries, which can have a positive impact for underprivileged youth.
Protesting and speaking to policymakers at the same time is vital to the group achieving its goals, Lui-Sang said.
"When you're stepping into those meetings but not protesting in the streets, people have died down," she said.
Protester Kierion Wilson has been a part of the rallies since the second night of protesting this summer, and he said it's been a life-changing experience for him.
"I've never been part of a movement like this," he said.
Wilson said he sees this work as part of a second Civil Rights movement in America, picking up where marches in the 1960s left off. His hope is to make activism his career, and he's been looking for work at local nonprofits for the fall.
The goal, Wilson said, is to make their movement into a culture of justice, gathering young voices willing to dedicate their lives to this message.
The drumming, he said, provided energy after a long summer of marches, and signaled peace to passerby.
"Music is a transfer of emotion," Wilson said. "It's a transfer of thought just like conversation."
