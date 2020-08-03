Black Lives Matter protesters gather to testify at city's budget hearing

Many protesters prepared remarks for the hearing, including Sangoyele, who had harsh words for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

"My speech ends with 'I wonder what it's going to feel like to be a one-term mayor,'" she said.

The group hopes to maintain pressure on local politicians throughout the fall, Sangoyele said.

Organizer Dominque Lui-Sang was arraigned Monday after being arrested for breaking the curfew imposed during the first wave of protests earlier this summer.

Instead of spending more funds on law enforcement, Lui-Sang said, the mayor and City Council should shore up funding for public parks and libraries, which can have a positive impact for underprivileged youth.

Protesting and speaking to policymakers at the same time is vital to the group achieving its goals, Lui-Sang said.

"When you're stepping into those meetings but not protesting in the streets, people have died down," she said.

Protester Kierion Wilson has been a part of the rallies since the second night of protesting this summer, and he said it's been a life-changing experience for him.

"I've never been part of a movement like this," he said.