Black Lives Matter activists turning attention to City Hall

Timing's everything.
The outrage sparked by the death of George Floyd fueled protests, contributed to looting and led to violent clashes between protesters and police across the country, including in Lincoln.
Now, ongoing calls for police reform come as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has introduced her first city budget, seeking to close a budget shortfall and carry on essential services such as police.
Her plan includes the acceleration of a body camera program and also one of her campaign promises: the addition of six new officers paid for with money that previously funded a public safety director position, which was eliminated after Tom Casady retired.
Those changes likely will drive most of the discussion at a Tuesday City Council review of the police department's proposed budget for next year.
Members of the Black Lives Matter movement are paying attention to the process.
Lincoln man turns himself in on arson allegation for fire at EZ Go, other man sought for Lincoln Mall arson
Testimony at the June 8 council meeting — the first after clashes between protesters and police — stretched more than an hour. Commenters called on the city to defund the police department and took issue with how Lincoln police officers and Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies enforced a curfew and responded to rioting.
Some also said the highly public, video-broadcast City Council meetings make some people feel uncomfortable.
A social media post imploring people to speak at council meetings suggested commenters not give their names or addresses over concerns of having their personal information maliciously spread.
Many showed up for Monday's meeting hoping to again speak about the police response to the protests, but the next meeting allowing open comment on any topic won't be until June 29.
The council typically holds open-mic opportunities at meetings twice a month.
A group of nearly 40 people gathered Monday in the lobby outside City Council Chambers, and Councilman James Michael Bowers came out and answered questions. Several people asked if the council would consider expanding comment opportunities or holding a listening session.
Bowers said he would discuss it with his fellow council members.
"This is what democracy looks like," Bowers told the protesters, to a round of snapping.
By contrast, no one appeared for public comment at either of the last two Lancaster County Board meetings, including Tuesday's 9 a.m. session.
Libraries would close one weekend day
The most visible of the proposed cuts to help balance the city's upcoming budget would mean one day less of library service on the weekends in Lincoln, City Libraries Director Pat Leach said.
Library officials needed to find 4% budget savings, Leach said, and the main library cost is personnel.
Staff examined library usage, but sought some uniformity if changes are made to avoid confusion on what days libraries are closed, she said.
If adopted, the change would look like this: Bethany, Eiseley, South, Gere and Williams libraries would remain open Saturdays but close Sundays, while Anderson, Walt and Bennett Martin libraries would close Saturdays and be open Sundays.
The Bethany branch already is closed on Sundays.
Making this change would save the city about $400,000 in the upcoming year as the Gaylor Baird administration seeks to close a projected $12 million budget shortfall.
"The library board certainly approved (it), but it was with the understanding that these were not cuts we would propose unless we had a budget problem," Leach said.
On the heels of the 2008 economic recession, a proposed 2009 budget had sought to permanently close two branch libraries — Bethany and South — but concern from residents prompted city officials to look elsewhere for savings and keep the libraries open.
The budget does propose hiring a part-time employee to carry on promoting the Read Aloud Lincoln program, previously grant-funded and aimed at getting more children reading.
City Council members will review the libraries budget proposal Wednesday, and a public hearing on the budget changes will be Aug. 3.
Libraries remain closed to the public, but materials can still be picked up at the door.
Just what the economy will look like as the city continues to gradually reopen from the pandemic isn't clear, Leach said.
"We want to be ready for the comeback," she said.
Ex-health director in spotlight
The remarks of a former Lincoln-Lancaster County health director now working in Oklahoma have thrust him into the national spotlight with a planned presidential rally and ongoing pandemic.
Bruce Dart was appointed health director by then-Mayor Don Wesely in 2001.
Dart served for nine years before being chosen to lead the Tulsa Health Department.
The reelection campaign for President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at a Tulsa arena, which Dart believes is dangerous.
“I think it’s an honor for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” Dart told the Tulsa World on Saturday. “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well.”
His opposition made headlines across the country.
But Monday, Trump brushed off questions about the concerns and told reporters that Oklahoma has done a great job responding to the coronavirus, and he expected a full arena Saturday.
"We've never had an empty seat, and we certainly won't in Oklahoma," the president said.
On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said the campaign was considering "outside activities" and a different venue for the rally.
Landmark court decision on LGBTQ workplace rights lauded by those Nebraskans working decades to grant them
Fast takes
Department of Aging — The newest city department after the council Monday formally recognized the agency that operates Aging Partners and other functions and was previously under the umbrella of the Mayor's Office. About 45% of the funds supporting the work comes from the city, while the remainder comes from state and federal governments, Director Randy Jones said.
Over 40 — Number of cities hackers crippled with ransomware in 2019, according to The New York Times. Gaylor Baird said her proposed budget increases cybersecurity spending to prevent Lincoln from falling prey and having to fork over millions to free its computer systems.
$5.2 million — The estimated local economic impact of each Husker football home game on Lincoln's economy. Just what the next football season looks like will also have consequences on Gaylor Baird's budget plans.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.