Black Lives Matter activists turning attention to City Hall

City Council members will review the libraries budget proposal Wednesday, and a public hearing on the budget changes will be Aug. 3.

Libraries remain closed to the public, but materials can still be picked up at the door.

Just what the economy will look like as the city continues to gradually reopen from the pandemic isn't clear, Leach said.

"We want to be ready for the comeback," she said.

Ex-health director in spotlight

The remarks of a former Lincoln-Lancaster County health director now working in Oklahoma have thrust him into the national spotlight with a planned presidential rally and ongoing pandemic.

Bruce Dart was appointed health director by then-Mayor Don Wesely in 2001.

Dart served for nine years before being chosen to lead the Tulsa Health Department.

The reelection campaign for President Donald Trump plans to hold a rally at a Tulsa arena, which Dart believes is dangerous.