Biogas turned into clean vehicle fuel begins flowing at Lincoln wastewater treatment plant

Initially expected to be completed in 2020, the project experienced some delays, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a city spokeswoman said.

The mayor and other city officials trumpeted the project as another innovative way the Theresa Street treatment plant has capitalized on a standard city service to produce environmental benefits.

Four years in the making, the project further reduces the work of a nearby flare, said Steve Crisler, the city's water resource recovery superintendent who has overseen the plant for 45 years.

Lincoln until 1991 burned off the biogas, a greenhouse gas, before the city installed generators to harness the gas given off in anaerobic digesters to produce electricity.

When the generators reached the end of their useful life, the city decided to pursue this biogas project to advance sustainability goals while realizing a better return on the investment, Crisler said.

The brick building previously home to those power generators next to the plant's three anaerobic digesters now houses a network of pipes that strip the biogas of pollutants, sulfur components and carbon dioxide and send the remaining methane gas to the plant's southwest edge, Crisler said.