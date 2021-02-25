Biogas turned into clean vehicle fuel begins flowing at Lincoln wastewater treatment plant

A web of color-coded pipes housed next to Salt Creek has begun cleaning the gas produced by city wastewater treatment and transformed it into usable fuel to power vehicles like city buses.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has completed its $8 million improvements to repurpose the biogas for use as an electricity source at the Theresa Street Water Resource Recovery Facility into a revenue-producing, renewable fuel.
Each year, the new system will refine and pump out the equivalent of 857,000 gallons of gasoline, or enough compressed natural gas to power 817,000 one-way StarTran bus trips from SouthPointe Pavilions to Memorial Stadium, according to project officials.
"This initiative is a major accomplishment for the city, as our team continues to strengthen our infrastructure in ways that also protect our environment and way of life," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a news conference Thursday.
City officials project revenue from selling the biogas on the national market will generate $2.6 million annually and recoup the city's investment in just over four years, the mayor said.
The new revenue stream will help fund future improvements to the wastewater system and reduce reliance on bonding and ratepayers to help fund system improvements, Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden said.
Initially expected to be completed in 2020, the project experienced some delays, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a city spokeswoman said.
The mayor and other city officials trumpeted the project as another innovative way the Theresa Street treatment plant has capitalized on a standard city service to produce environmental benefits.
Four years in the making, the project further reduces the work of a nearby flare, said Steve Crisler, the city's water resource recovery superintendent who has overseen the plant for 45 years.
Lincoln until 1991 burned off the biogas, a greenhouse gas, before the city installed generators to harness the gas given off in anaerobic digesters to produce electricity.
When the generators reached the end of their useful life, the city decided to pursue this biogas project to advance sustainability goals while realizing a better return on the investment, Crisler said.
The brick building previously home to those power generators next to the plant's three anaerobic digesters now houses a network of pipes that strip the biogas of pollutants, sulfur components and carbon dioxide and send the remaining methane gas to the plant's southwest edge, Crisler said.
There, the refined methane enters a Black Hills Energy border station where computers analyze the odorless gas, a system repressurizes it, injectors add an odorant for safe detection and it flows into the utility's large underground pipelines.
The mayor cast the project as another example of innovative thinking, building on the prior biogas project as well as the use of reclaimed water from the plant to help heat and cool nearby Innovation Campus, like a geothermal system.
"Innovations have already made the Theresa Street facility energy neutral, and with this new biogas project, the facility is now an energy generator," Gaylor Baird said.
The Theresa Street project marks Black Hills Energy's third biogas project in Nebraska but first at a wastewater treatment plant, spokeswoman Brandy Johnson said.
Utah-based Blue Source sells the gas on the national market for the city, which receives all the sales revenue and the vast majority of the sales of energy credits.
