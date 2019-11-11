City officials Monday began seeking construction bids for the controversial 14th Street and Old Cheney Road roundabout project, a week after it cleared a Lincoln City Council challenge.
City transportation officials had planned to seek competitive bids Oct. 18 to build the seven-intersection transformation at and around 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard.
But Councilman Richard Meginnis sought to divert $19.4 million in planned funding for the project's construction and delay it until 2024. The diverted money would have paid for street repairs across the city.
While Meginnis' ordinance was pending, the city waited to ask for bids in case the council adopted his proposal.
Last week, the council voted down his measure 4-3, with the majority expressing concern about derailing a well-studied project on which the city had already spent $6 million.
Bids are due Dec. 6 and should give city officials an updated cost projection to overhaul that stretch of a key southwest Lincoln corridor.
You have free articles remaining.
Some opponents of the project have expressed skepticism it can be built for the city's $36 million estimate.
Interim Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said if bids come in over budget, staff will look at tinkering with the design or not doing the project.
In addition to the elevated roundabout over a T-intersection, the project covers 7 miles of road, improves seven intersections and builds three bridges and three pedestrian undercrossings.
Construction would need to begin by July 2020, with final completion by Nov. 11, 2022, according to bid documents.
The city has proposed a phased construction schedule and would bar the contractor from totally closing streets to through traffic, according to the bid specifications.
The state has plans next spring to start long-anticipated work on the $300 million South Beltway that will link U.S. 77 to Nebraska 2.