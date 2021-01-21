 Skip to main content
Biden-Harris administration brings long-awaited moment for Lincoln mayor
Biden-Harris administration brings long-awaited moment for Lincoln mayor

Leirion Gaylor Baird

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird watches Wednesday’s inauguration.

President Joe Biden's inauguration has Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird feeling eager and assured that the federal government will help cities such as Lincoln secure more coronavirus resources as the country works to reach the end of the pandemic. 

She's encouraged by the administration's plan to improve coordination of the U.S. coronavirus response, the prospective leaders among Biden's administration and the overall sense of urgency and compassion they exude, she said.  

"I hope that that translates to more vaccines in the arms of people in Lincoln as soon as possible," the mayor said. 

Vaccines are the way out of the pandemic and will help the economy recover, and in Biden's inaugural address and leading up to Wednesday, he has impressed the Democratic mayor, she said.

Gaylor Baird carved a few minutes out between meetings Wednesday to take in the swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris and Biden, along with the president's inaugural address. 

Tuesday night, the mayor and mother of three teared up hearing references to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, as it sank in that a woman would hold the office of vice president, she said.

Gaylor Baird, the city's third female mayor, said she's overjoyed that her two daughters and girls across the country now can grow up with a fuller sense of possibility and promise.

"I’ve waited so long for a moment like this," she said. 

— Riley Johnson

View Comments
