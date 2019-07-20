If you’ve ever had the opportunity to spend some time with Allen Beermann, there’s a good chance you might discover a charmed life and history unique to Nebraska, yet revealing time and places beyond. The former Nebraska secretary of state is a state treasure with a world view.
Beermann has announced a January 2020 retirement after serving 25 years as the executive director of the Nebraska Press Association. Prior to that, he spent 24 years as Nebraska’s secretary of state under the tutelage of four separate governors.
“Upon hearing of my pending retirement, I’ve been recognized as an official living state fossil,” said a self-deprecating Beermann at a July 15 visit to the Lincoln Executive Club luncheon in the Nebraska Club. “And, the state’s historical society has recognized me as the official state artifact.”
Beermann shared many a story of his travels abroad in his capacity as an ambassador for Nebraska. He said he was fortunate enough to be a part of 17 trade missions for the governors of the state.
Beermann recalled a few trade mission trips to China with then-Governor Ben Nelson. On one of the trips, the governor and his secretary of state found out the people of China greatly appreciated the prose of Nebraska author Willa Cather. In a meeting with a Chinese banker from Beijing, they were greeted with an armful of Cather books that the two Nebraskans were obliged to autograph.
In another China mission trip, Beermann said he and Nelson met with the president of the Republic of China. And after an hour and a half with the president and a few Taiwanese beers, Beermann and Nelson had to explain to a media horde of around 40 Chinese journalists why a typical 15-minute meeting lasted so long with two men from Nebraska and “what was it all about?”
“We told them we talked about cattle and football,” said Beermann, who will turn 80 in January. “I told the governor, ‘I got you through this media episode.’ He just smiled at me.”
Beermann spoke of another trade mission that included a trip to Tokyo, Japan for the Coca-Cola Bowl, pitting Nebraska against Kansas State in a Big Eight football matchup in December 1992. Beermann said he was able to arrange a seat next to a key Japanese bank president for Columbus businessman Tony Raimondo of Behlen Manufacturing Co.
“This was a very key business arrangement for Raimondo, and it just worked out,” said Beermann, who served 29 years in the military, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in the Judge Advocate General's Corps.
More than an anecdotal memory, Beermann shared the story of how the bats came to adorn the Bacardi rum bottles along with the King of Spain’s crest. He said he came to know of these stories on account of the friendship established between him and his wife Linda with Adolfo and Olga Bacardi in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Beermann said Olga Bacardi appreciated the bats as the best of “family” creatures, and when it came to finding a warehouse for their Bacardi Rum storage, they discovered a large, old building in San Juan that was infested with bats. Olga adopted the place almost immediately, and that’s how you now see bats on all Bacardi bottles.
As for the crest from the King of Spain, Beermann said when Adolfo was visiting the King of Spain on his death bed, he smuggled in a bottle of rum, and miraculously the king recovered. Legend says he lived another 17 years. So, why not the crest on the Bacardi bottles?
Give Beermann the time, and he will fill it with timeless stories and anecdotes accumulated over vast amounts of times and places.
During his July 15 presentation, Beermann told the audience about viewing Lipizzaner stallions of Austria, meeting with the Vatican pope’s staff at the designated Nebraska House in Germany, and hearing about a Russian woman getting a Polaroid picture of her and her deceased husband delivered to her from the Beermanns' camera at a Russian church for the funeral of her husband. Beermann recalled poignantly that was the woman’s first photo of her and her husband in their lifetime.
Beermann is a stately treasured view of the world through Nebraska prisms.