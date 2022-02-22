Beckenbach to run for Lancaster County clerk

Kris Beckenbach, who has worked in health care, education, business and community service, is running for Lancaster County Clerk.

Beckenbach, a Republican who spent 10 years as director of Guardian Angels Homecare, said she would work to modernize service provided by the office.

“It’s really about the experience I can bring — managing people and process,” she said. “The clerk’s job is really a service job, and working in elder care you really learn to care for the family and the person. Service is what I’m all about.”

Dan Nolte, who has served as county clerk since 2006, announced he is not seeking reelection and instead is running for county assessor/register of deeds.

In addition to her work with Guardian Angels, where she oversaw 75 employees, Beckenbach said she has managed other political campaigns and worked as a legislative aide for former Sens. Jim Scheer and David Schnoor.

She said she also worked at the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Dentistry, Sheldon Museum of Art and for the online University of Nebraska High School.

She is just beginning a new job as office manager of Rocket Homebuyers, a real estate solutions and investment firm.

She filed as a candidate for City Council in 2009, but ended her campaign because of health considerations.

She grew up in Lincoln and is a mother and grandmother.

“I bring decades of leadership experience to this important office,” she said. “There has been modernization of the payroll system but other systems and methods need to be carefully reviewed and considered for improvement.”

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, a Democrat, is also running for the office.

