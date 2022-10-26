Barger, Dungan offer stark contrasts in race for northeast Lincoln's District 26 seat

The two candidates seeking to replace Sen. Matt Hansen as northeast Lincoln’s representative in the Legislature have both identified public safety as a top issue that should define the race in District 26.

That’s essentially where the similarities between Russ Barger and George Dungan III end.

And even on matters of public safety, the two men — Barger, a 50-year-old Republican attorney and entrepreneur, and Dungan, a 34-year-old Democrat and former public defender — have fundamentally different views.

For Dungan, who finished 292 votes behind Barger in second place in May’s four-way primary race, the issue is nuanced and intertwined with the availability of accessible health care, including mental health care and substance-use programs.

“We need safe neighborhoods,” said Dungan, who worked in the Lancaster County Public Defender’s Office for eight years after earning an undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and a law degree from American University.

“And I think a way that you ensure safe neighborhoods is by giving access to health care that is that primary intervention, right? Working with substance-use disorder and mental health issues before they become a problem and potentially lead to issues that make communities less safe.”

For Barger, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has worked in Nebraska’s Attorney General’s Office and for the state’s Department of Labor, the issue seems more black-and-white.

“Our local law enforcement has been undermanned and underfunded for years, and it’s now showing with our record crime numbers in 2022,” he said in a written response to questions after declining an in-person or phone interview, citing time constraints.

As of Oct. 16, reports of all crime in Lincoln had increased 7.3% over the 2021 year-to-date total, an uptick that has been driven by significant increases in vandalism, shoplifting, car break-ins and thefts, according to police data. Violent crime dropped 8% in the same period and the city’s violent crime rate is near its 30-year low, according to the data.

The candidates’ differing views on public safety issues are only a snapshot of the tenor of the race in northeast Lincoln, where the political newcomers represent two starkly different choices to represent District 26.

Nowhere is their differences more apparent than in their stances on abortion, which in April was the subject of a bitter filibuster in the Legislature over a bill that would have immediately banned abortion in the state when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The measure fell two votes short of the 33 required to end the filibuster and the bill stalled. Abortion remains legal in Nebraska through the 20th week of pregnancy. But the issue has been top-of-mind for some voters in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

“There could not be a clearer contrast between Russ Barger and I when it comes to the issue of whether or not somebody has access to reproductive health care,” said Dungan, who does not support further limitations on abortion in Nebraska and who touts an endorsement from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska.

“I think (Barger) has been incredibly clear that he is for extreme bans,” Dungan said.

Barger has not been ambiguous in his stance on the matter. In his responses to a Right to Life survey of candidates seeking office in Nebraska, he indicated abortion should only be legal in cases when the mother’s life is threatened. He does not support exceptions for rape, incest or “fetal anomalies.”

“Twenty weeks is too high of an abortion access limit,” he wrote the Journal Star in response to questions about whether he’d support further limitations on abortion in Nebraska. “By the time most women know they are pregnant, the baby’s heart has already started beating.”

A McCook native who has lived in northeast Lincoln for more than two decades, Barger has built much of his legislative bid on a mix of kitchen-table economic issues, as well as abortion, guns, “election accountability” and the pandemic.

Barger, who has previously said he entered the race after prodding from Gov. Pete Ricketts, wrote that he was also called to the election over coronavirus-related divisions.

“The politicization of COVID-19 may have pushed me into this. Using overstated fear to manipulate people is wrong. I still see people wearing a mask in their car, by themselves,” he wrote, taking aim at Lincoln’s previous directed health measures that required masking in certain settings as recently as early 2022.

A state attorney who has pointed to his experience in state government as a qualification in his bid for the legislature, Barger has promised to reduce property taxes — a longtime concern of Lincoln voters — while fighting inflation, limits on the Second Amendment and taking on issues he sees within public schools.

Barger, a devout attendee of a Catholic church, said he does not “support schools promoting comprehensive sexual education and transgenderism to impressionable youth.”

“My positions on abortion, transgenderism, mandates, public safety, constitutional rights and taxes more closely reflect the attitudes of northeast Lincoln than (Dungan’s),” wrote Barger, who has received endorsements from the Nebraska Farm Bureau PAC, Lincoln Independent Business Association PAC and Fraternal Order of Police.

Ricketts has personally donated $10,000 to Barger’s campaign, according to the latest Accountability and Disclosure Commission filings.

Barger raised $58,121 in the latest campaign financing period, which started in mid-June and ended Oct. 4, when the candidate had $26,664 in his account, according to the filing.

Of that funding, $33,669 came from organizations, political action committees and other campaign accounts, while the rest — $24,452 — came from mostly high-dollar donors.

Dungan’s fundraising — $98,110 in the latest period — has outpaced Barger in the months since he finished second in the primary. Roughly two-thirds of those funds have come from organizations, including $9,000 from the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys’ PAC, which has contributed $14,000 to Dungan’s campaign this year.

He ended the latest finance period with $70,687 in his campaign’s war chest.

Dungan is seeking the seat with hopes of being a “bridge builder” and has focused his campaign on economic growth in northeast Lincoln, mental and reproductive health care access and protecting the public education system, a position he acknowledged can seem difficult to square with property tax reduction.

“We have a really exceptional school system here, and people want to keep those schools strong,” said Dungan, a graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School, where he was a classmate of Hansen, the senator he’s vying to replace.

“I think people struggle, sometimes, because our property taxes are really high, and we need to focus on property tax relief. And they see that Lincoln Public Schools are a major component of that property tax they pay,” he added, calling for the state to pay its “fair share” to fund schools.

A Lincoln native with a Nebraska-shaped tattoo on his right forearm, Dungan said he joined the public defender’s office — and, now, politics — out of “an obligation to make things better for other people.”

“That’s very much what I’ve frankly dedicated my entire life to,” he said. “My entire professional career has been spent trying to be an advocate on behalf of folks who oftentimes get overlooked by the system.”

Dungan, who touts endorsements from the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association, the Lincoln Central Labor Union, Hansen and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, has faced attacks from Barger over his recent arrival in District 26, which Barger claims Dungan moved to “to run for the Legislature.”

He first moved to the district in January 2021 but was removed in last year’s redistricting process. Dungan then bought a house in University Place in September 2021 and moved back into District 26, where he had already announced his intention to run for the Legislature.

“I guess I don’t understand that, given that I’m born and raised here in Lincoln, and he was born and raised in McCook,” Dungan said of Barger.

After the 2021 redistricting process, District 26 is now bounded by 84th Street on the east and O Street on the south. The district stretches as far west as 27th Street before zig-zagging its way through the Hartley, East Campus and University Place neighborhoods. The Murdock Trail forms much of the district’s northernmost border between 44th and 70th streets before it juts north to Cornhusker Highway.

While avoiding the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, District 26 includes Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Havelock neighborhood, and the business corridor on the north side of O Street, including Gateway Mall.

District voters overwhelming supported Hansen in his reelection bid in 2018, when he won 72.3% of ballots cast with 9,046 votes.

Last year’s redistricting trimmed the total number of registered voters living in District 26, according to voter registration statistics.

In October 2020, there were 10,159 Republicans, 10,326 Democrats and 6,579 nonpartisan voters registered in the district. At the start of this month, the Republican total had dropped to 8,404, the Democratic count to 9,125 and 6,094 nonpartisan voters remained registered.