Bar expansion downtown for first Husker home game a balancing act, police officials say

The Lincoln City Council on Monday gave the green light for several Haymarket businesses to serve alcohol on downtown streets on the first Husker football home gameday but plans to keep a close eye on the novel idea.

Until this year, special designated licenses were not permitted by the city on NU home game Saturdays because of the requirement for added security by off-duty police officers, who are typically monitoring traffic.

The council approved expansions for Oct. 31 into the parking stalls in front of McKinney's Irish Pub, 151 N. Eighth St., and Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina, 800 Q St. The city will also allow Lazlo's to expand onto its westside sidewalk and for several bars to serve alcohol on a closed Eighth Street between Q and P streets.

Haymarket businesses, along with those in the Canopy Street area adjacent to the Railyard and bar owners near 14th and O streets have all expressed interest in expanding for home games.

The city will allow the special permits to shut down one city street block in each of the three areas over the course of the four-game home season but not all at once.

Canopy Street directly adjacent to the Railyard is already closed through Halloween as part of the city's current Dine Out program.