Bar expansion downtown for first Husker home game a balancing act, police officials say

The Lincoln City Council on Monday gave the green light for several Haymarket businesses to serve alcohol on downtown streets on the first Husker football home gameday but plans to keep a close eye on the novel idea.
Until this year, special designated licenses were not permitted by the city on NU home game Saturdays because of the requirement for added security by off-duty police officers, who are typically monitoring traffic.
The council approved expansions for Oct. 31 into the parking stalls in front of McKinney's Irish Pub, 151 N. Eighth St., and Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina, 800 Q St. The city will also allow Lazlo's to expand onto its westside sidewalk and for several bars to serve alcohol on a closed Eighth Street between Q and P streets.
Haymarket businesses, along with those in the Canopy Street area adjacent to the Railyard and bar owners near 14th and O streets have all expressed interest in expanding for home games.
The city will allow the special permits to shut down one city street block in each of the three areas over the course of the four-game home season but not all at once.
Canopy Street directly adjacent to the Railyard is already closed through Halloween as part of the city's current Dine Out program.
Closing off part of the street requires the event holder to hire Lincoln police officers to ensure security since the city maintains responsibility for events on public property, City Attorney Yohance Christie said during Monday's council meeting.
Off-duty or extra-duty officers working the events could write citations, make arrests and take someone into civil protective custody if they are intoxicated, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
That's preferable to allowing private security to work the events because police officers can also relay problems to other police using their radios, the chief said.
Bar owners in the 14th and O streets area won't be able to expand to 14th Street until the second home game because police officials say the city lacks the available officers to staff that event while meeting other coverage responsibilities.
If the first gameday goes well, the city plans to allow expansion on these future dates: Nov. 14 — Haymarket and 14th Street; Nov. 20 or 21 — Canopy and 14th streets; and Dec. 12 — Canopy Street and Haymarket.
In emails shared with the Journal Star, Scott Hatfield, who owns Duffy's, 1412 E. O St., questioned why police couldn't also cover 14th and O streets during the first home game when there wouldn't be fans at the game. He said the decision to only grant permits in the Haymarket disadvantages his business.
Bliemeister said at Monday's meeting that the Big Ten Conference football scheduling changes complicated his department's vacation scheduling.
What's more, he said, the first home game coincides with a Saturday where Halloween revelers will be out and about.
The department will also pledge some of its staff to policing and traffic downtown and still plans to have officers watch binge-drinking in the North Bottoms neighborhood, he said.
"We're trying to find this balance," the chief said.
If the first gameday's events negatively affect police response, Bliemeister said he may oppose the other home game bar expansions.
On the closed Eighth Street block, Brewsky's, Buzzard Billy's and VS Arcade Bar will work together on alcohol sales with one beer trailer and a video truck displaying the game to patrons seated at tables to the north and south of it, according to its application.
"We're not trying to do this as a competition," said Stephen Engel, managing partner for Buzzard Billy's and Starlight Lounge.
The special event permit on Eighth Street will mark an unusual case where multiple bar licenses are overlapping each other for an event, Assistant City Attorney Tonya Peters said.
"That's new to us, and we're going to see how it goes," Peters said.
