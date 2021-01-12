 Skip to main content
Avoid the lines: Make an appointment for the DMV office in Lancaster County
editor's pick

  • Updated
DMV lines

People wait their turn in a socially distant line outside the Department of Motor Vehicles' 46th Street office in August. The County Treasurer is now offering the ability for residents to schedule appointments and skip waiting in line.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lancaster County residents can now schedule appointments at the Department of Motor Vehicles, 625 N. 46th St., to handle title and registration transactions.

County Treasurer Rachel Garver made the announcement in an email Tuesday.

“We believe this will reduce wait times for everyone, increase efficiency and help with COVID safety precautions,” she said.

The department will use software that will allow residents to schedule appointments by registering on the Lancaster County Treasurer website, lancaster.ne.gov/Treasurer. After scheduling, you will receive a text message confirming your appointment with a link to check in when you arrive. This will allow you to skip the line and enter at your scheduled time.

Other options for avoiding the line include paying online and using the drop box or mail.

More information: 402-441-7425.

