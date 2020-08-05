You are the owner of this article.
Attorneys lay out case for, against shutting down Madsen's over health measure violations
editor's pick topical alert top story

Attorneys lay out case for, against shutting down Madsen's over health measure violations

In a closed third-floor courtroom with dozens watching online, the Lincoln City Attorney's Office laid out its case Wednesday for why a judge should order the closure of Madsen's Bowling and Billiards over flagrant violations of the city's directed health measures. 

Owner Benjamin Madsen fought back in court through his attorneys and on Facebook challenging mask mandates that he says violate his constitutional rights. 

"So 3 p.m. That's when the fight really begins," he said in a video posted the night before.  "I'm standing now. And I'll stand after. They can't make me bend. They can't break me. It's not gonna happen."

A day earlier, Chief Assistant City Attorney Chris Connolly said in the complaint for an injunction that closing the business "protects the health, safety and welfare" of the citizens of Lincoln.

He said Madsen's hasn't complied with the city's health order since it went into effect July 20. Employees aren't wearing protective face coverings and the business isn't requiring patrons to wear face coverings or comply with 6-foot separations.

Citing state law and city code, Connolly asked Colborn to order Madsen's to comply with the order and order the closure until the health director approves a plan to reopen, demonstrating the ability to operate the business in a manner compliant with the health order.

The next day, one of Madsen's attorneys, J.L. Spray, filed a motion asking Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn to dismiss the case because the city hadn't alleged that Madsen's caused irreparable or great harm and failed to include interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez, who signed the order, as a party to the case. 

Court will decide fate of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards after it defied health department order to shut down

It started to come to a head Saturday, when Madsen learned Lopez had ordered the bowling alley to shut down for 24 hours over numerous violations of the directed health measure, including not requiring patrons or staff to wear masks indoors. 

But Madsen's stayed open and refused to comply. 

The city took formal court action Monday, filing the civil complaint for a court injunction to make Madsen comply or be ordered to close. Madsen's noncompliance with the health restrictions poses a serious public health risk to Lincoln residents by exposing them to COVID-19, Connolly said.

Madsen took to Facebook this week, posting videos calling the local mask mandate "ridiculousness" and "straight up tyranny." 

"We're gonna beat this. I have full faith in that," he said. 

Madsen said if it comes down to facing fines or jail time over it, he was prepared. Free men aren't going to bow to this any more, he said. 

"We're tired of being told what we can and can't do. I had to draw a line in the sand," Madsen said.

City files injunction asking judge to order Madsen’s closed over health directive violations

Lopez said Tuesday the Health Department has focused on educating businesses where they had gotten complaints and seen violations. 

"We certainly want to work with business owners that reach out to us and ask for assistance," she said. 

Asked why the focus was on business owners rather than ticketing people who were in violation, Lopez said from the beginning they've said they expect people to do the right thing and follow the mandate. 

"It's really the responsibility of the businesses to assure that people are following that when they're in their business," she said. 

Lincoln City Attorney Yohance Christie said: "The first step is always education, and then if that doesn't work, then the next step would be to pursue it civilly and not criminally."

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

