Attempt to end Lincoln's COVID-19 emergency declaration fails

Lincoln City Council members batted down an attempt to end the city's pandemic emergency declaration Monday following an awaited hearing that drew mask mandate opponents and pandemic-weary physicians.
Councilman Roy Christensen cast the only vote for his resolution, as the other six council members stressed the importance of keeping the declaration to ensure Lincoln does not miss out on federal or state aid.
One year ago Tuesday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared an emergency and the council ratified it with no end date.
Christensen said his proposal aimed to generate vigorous discussion about emergency actions taken by the city and provide clarity about the declaration's use and its difference from the directed health measures.
But much of the testimony Monday on both sides revolved around the importance of the directed health measures, which mandated masks, as coronavirus variants continue to creep into the community.
"It is a completely separate issue, but apparently that message hasn’t come through," Christensen said before casting his vote.
The emergency declaration not only opens up certain powers to the mayor, but it also helps make the city eligible for relief resources, city and emergency officials have said.
The mask mandate and other restrictions on gatherings or bar and restaurant operations have stemmed from the powers of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to control infectious disease through directed health measures, City Attorney Yohance Christie said. Those powers come from state law, not the local emergency declaration.
Gaylor Baird used her emergency powers to hasten purchase of personal protective equipment early in the pandemic and line up hotels as quarantine sites for infected first responders, according to executive orders issued under the declaration.
Lancaster County Emergency Manager Jim Davidsaver said ending the declaration early would most likely jeopardize the city's ability to seek additional federal funds, and 90 of Nebraska's 93 counties have emergency declarations in place.
Some opponents of the emergency declaration confused it with the directed health measure restrictions, but others questioned when the city will consider the pandemic over.
"The end goal is always changing, it's always moving," Gretchen Hess said.
Christensen acknowledged that ending the declaration would not affect the city's directed health measures and also asked what metrics should signal the emergency is over.
No one from the Health Department testified Monday, but one infectious disease doctor who works in Lincoln encouraged the council to wait until 80% to 85% of the population has been inoculated to end the emergency measures, while another doctor pegged the end date when at least 70% are vaccinated.
"We cannot relax these efforts when we are on the last leg of this race," Lincoln pulmonologist Jeff Jarrett said.
Councilwoman Jane Raybould accused Christensen, the most senior council member, of pandering and placating to misinformed residents, and Councilman James Michael Bowers criticized Christensen for not seeking to build consensus on the issue before introducing his resolution in December.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington pointed out the city still has an emergency declaration in place from the 2019 flood to pursue reimbursement for the damaged city wellfield. She says it shows the importance of staying the course as Lincoln actively responds to the pandemic.
Gaylor Baird thanked the six council members who rejected the resolution with a Monday night post on social media.
"These funds provide vital support to those hit hardest by the pandemic," the mayor said.
