Attempt to end Lincoln's COVID-19 emergency declaration fails

Lincoln City Council members batted down an attempt to end the city's pandemic emergency declaration Monday following an awaited hearing that drew mask mandate opponents and pandemic-weary physicians.

Councilman Roy Christensen cast the only vote for his resolution, as the other six council members stressed the importance of keeping the declaration to ensure Lincoln does not miss out on federal or state aid.

One year ago Tuesday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared an emergency and the council ratified it with no end date.

Christensen said his proposal aimed to generate vigorous discussion about emergency actions taken by the city and provide clarity about the declaration's use and its difference from the directed health measures.

But much of the testimony Monday on both sides revolved around the importance of the directed health measures, which mandated masks, as coronavirus variants continue to creep into the community.

"It is a completely separate issue, but apparently that message hasn’t come through," Christensen said before casting his vote.

The emergency declaration not only opens up certain powers to the mayor, but it also helps make the city eligible for relief resources, city and emergency officials have said.