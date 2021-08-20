Assessor certifies property valuations 11% higher than this year

That property tax reduction means the owner of an average $226,342 home will save $9.01 with the lower tax rate, paying a total of $714.83 for city taxes.

But if that homeowner’s property valuation increased 11% — they will pay $71.06 more in property taxes at that lower rate than they would have this year.

Both Lancaster County and LPS lowered their tax rates by 1 cent.

LPS officials, who estimated an 11% valuation increase, will put any additional property tax revenue in its cash reserve.

Lancaster County will get an additional $833,600, Budget Officer Dennis Meyer told county commissioners Thursday. He recommended that money go into a “sink fund” — a sort of savings account — to be used for projects as needed.

The jump in residential values was sparked by a limited supply of homes for sale and huge demand that led to buyers competing and driving up the sale price, Ogden said.

He can only speculate about the reasons: maybe the pandemic convinced more people they should buy homes, millennials are finally reaching the age where they’re having kids — and buying homes.

That pent-up demand appears to be lessening, he said.