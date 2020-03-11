As South Beltway work gears up, highway lanes to shut down

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I was just looking to see all of the different exits and roundabouts to see how just how over-engineered this thing is going to be," said Terry Lowe, who lives south of Roca. "But I don't know that there is a better way."

Once completed, the western interchange will link U.S. 77 traffic with both the beltway and Saltillo Road.

The eastern interchange will seamlessly connect beltway traffic to the existing Nebraska 2 east of 120th Street. Traffic to and from Lincoln bound for the beltway will connect via on and off ramps.

Other interchanges along the beltway are planned to connect with 27th, 70th and 84th streets.

Work on the interchange between the South Beltway and U.S. 77 will be one of the first projects, and when completed, it will remind drivers of the Interstate 80 interchange with I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a state roads official said last month.

Another early project is a connection between 70th Street at Saltillo Road, the new freeway and 68th Street.

State officials hope to open the South Beltway in 2023.

"This is a big project," said Tom Goodbarn, district engineer for the Department of Transportation. "It's going to be a little inconvenient."

