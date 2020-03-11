As South Beltway work gears up, highway lanes to shut down

The route to a long-awaited 11-mile South Beltway will include some bumps along the way, beginning with lane restrictions on Nebraska 2 and U.S. 77 this spring.
The beltway, a $352 million project to link the two highways and rid some of the semis from rumbling through Lincoln, will take three years to complete.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation, along with employees from Hawkins Construction, rolled out detailed plans for building the beltway and associated road closings at a public meeting attended by dozens Wednesday.
Those in attendance reviewed plans to reduce U.S. 77 near Saltillo Road and Nebraska 2 near 120th Street to one lane of traffic in each direction beginning in May and extending for two years.
A section of Saltillo Road near 70th Street will close next winter, and the department will build a temporary intersection for a rerouted Saltillo Road with U.S. 77 as construction on the beltway's western interchange ramps up.
Alan Hayes of Omaha-based Hawkins Construction, the lead contractor, said most of those who attended Wednesday's meeting were area residents curious about access to their homes.
Detours will be required for roads that intersect with the beltway — 38th, 54th, 68th, 82nd, 96th and 120th streets — but those closures will be phased so that adjacent north-south roads will not be closed at the same time, officials said.
"I was just looking to see all of the different exits and roundabouts to see how just how over-engineered this thing is going to be," said Terry Lowe, who lives south of Roca. "But I don't know that there is a better way."
Once completed, the western interchange will link U.S. 77 traffic with both the beltway and Saltillo Road.
The eastern interchange will seamlessly connect beltway traffic to the existing Nebraska 2 east of 120th Street. Traffic to and from Lincoln bound for the beltway will connect via on and off ramps.
Other interchanges along the beltway are planned to connect with 27th, 70th and 84th streets.
Work on the interchange between the South Beltway and U.S. 77 will be one of the first projects, and when completed, it will remind drivers of the Interstate 80 interchange with I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a state roads official said last month.
Another early project is a connection between 70th Street at Saltillo Road, the new freeway and 68th Street.
State officials hope to open the South Beltway in 2023.
"This is a big project," said Tom Goodbarn, district engineer for the Department of Transportation. "It's going to be a little inconvenient."