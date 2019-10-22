Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum will seek election to the County Board seat she was appointed to this summer.
Yoakum, a Democrat, announced her 2020 election plans in a news release Tuesday.
She represents District 2, which covers northwest Lancaster County and generally extends from downtown Lincoln west to Emerald and the county line.
Her current term runs until Jan. 7, 2021.
She was selected from a field of 11 applicants to fill the District 2 seat Jennifer Brinkman vacated in May to become the chief of staff in the Lincoln Mayor's Office.
She's concerned about ensuring equitable access to quality mental health services in the county and she's also focused on alternatives to incarceration in the county, she said in a news release.
"The county has successfully used problem-solving courts and alternative sentencing to keep people in the community, and I encourage addressing the root problems for individuals for better long-term success," she said.