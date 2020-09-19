Anti-mask rally draws large crowd at Nebraska Capitol

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 100 people showed up on the steps of the state Capitol on Saturday afternoon to voice their concerns about Lincoln's mask mandate.

A Facebook group named No Mask Lincoln, which boasts more than 5,000 members and is led by founder Janell Folkerts, organized the rally.

The protesters made their way from The Railyard at noon to the north steps of the Capitol, where the national anthem was performed and Folkerts asked the crowd, "Aren't you proud to live in the United States?"

The rally boasted six speakers, including Folkerts and Benjamin Madsen, the general manager of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards who has voiced his intent to run for Lincoln City Council.

Mary Heitkamp of Nebraska City said she attended the rally because she believed the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's mask mandate intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus will end up negatively affecting many other things.

"I see the masks affecting businesses all around Nebraska," she said. "I support the right to wear or not wear a mask. It shouldn't be forced."