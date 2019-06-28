Lancaster County Board Chairwoman Roma Amundson will seek reelection to a third term representing District 4 in 2020, she announced Friday.
The Republican, who works as a real estate agent for Home Real Estate, said her decision to seek another four-year term was based on a desire to continue working on behalf of the county.
"At this time, I have decided to seek election for one more term in order to finish out significant priorities, such as juvenile justice, improvement of county infrastructure, and increased efficiency of county government," she said in a news release.
Amundson retired as assistant adjutant general of the Nebraska Army National Guard in 2011 after 33 years.
In her last election, Amundson ran unopposed.
She lives near Walton.
District 4 covers an eastern sliver of the county, covering part of southeast Lincoln and extending south to the county line from O Street.