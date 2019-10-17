Allo Communications will give more than $2 million in free, high-speed internet to 75 local nonprofits for the next 10 years, the provider announced Thursday.
The initiative is part of the Community Connect Program and follows through on a commitment the Nelnet company made with the city of Lincoln in its broadband franchise agreement.
The 75 nonprofits selected to receive free 1 gigabit service will be announced in January.
Allo staff have already picked 35 nonprofits based on organizations the firm has donated to in the past, Allo President Brad Moline said, noting that Allo supports the United Way and gives over $1 million to nonprofit groups annually.
The remaining 40 nonprofits will be selected through a lottery system, which the city will run, according to a news release.
To qualify, the nonprofits must have fewer than 75 full-time employees in Lincoln and have been in operation at least two years.
Qualifying nonprofits must provide programming and support services to people without discriminating based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or political opinions or affiliation.
Religious and political groups along with nonprofits' capital campaigns will not qualify.
Selected nonprofits must agree to buy Allo's telephone and video services if they use those services, according to the application.
At a news conference, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird thanked Allo for their commitment to the city and "its amazing nonprofit community" who will see reduced operating costs to further their ability to serve.
Allo's commitment "allows these agencies' work to make an even bigger impact for our most vulnerable residents," she said.
Application forms can be picked up from the Mayor's Office at 555 S. 10th St. in the County-City Building, from Allo's office at 330 S. 21st St. or be downloaded from the Lincoln.ne.gov website by searching the keyword "Allo."
Allo committed to providing free service to nonprofits in its franchise agreement, which allowed it access to the city's right-of-way to install the company's fiber optic cable network.
Allo crews finished the company's three-year fiber optic cable installation effort in April.