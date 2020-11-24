 Skip to main content
Alcohol takeout, shortened hours for Lincoln restaurants among new restrictions
Lancaster County bars can only offer alcohol takeout beginning Wednesday as part of a new directed health measures that also restrict operations at restaurants, gyms and on gatherings. 

Restaurants and bars selling food can operate their dining rooms until 8:45 p.m. and then they must switch to takeout service after 9 p.m., Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said. 

Gyms must reduce their capacity to 25%, not including employees, and indoor team activities such as basketball and volleyball are prohibited, she said. 

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, Lopez said. 

The new restrictions last until Dec. 18. 

The postponement of youth sports continues, but health officials will re-evaluate it. 

Tighter restrictions come as the county reported three new coronavirus deaths, 226 new cases and 164 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Journalstar.com for updates.

Husker News