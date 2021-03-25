 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aging Partners to focus on seniors' physical, mental health as Lincoln's older population emerges from isolation
0 comments
editor's pick

Aging Partners to focus on seniors' physical, mental health as Lincoln's older population emerges from isolation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aging Partners will look to expand on-site and online physical fitness classes and convene social gatherings and activities for seniors as the city prepares to help residents rebound from a year of pandemic isolation, city officials said Thursday.

Three of every four residents 65 and older have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and Aging Department Director Randy Jones said the city plans to provide opportunities to help them regain muscle lost to inactivity and deal with any pandemic-caused anxiety or depression.

Aging Partners received $880,000 in the first pandemic stimulus package, and city officials expect to receive additional federal funds to aid programming from the latest stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.

Latest relief bill to provide $212M to Nebraska's colleges, universities

Early in the pandemic, Aging Partners closed its senior centers and ramped up its delivery and at-home assistance programs helping older residents get groceries, connect with volunteers who could run errands and ultimately helping a vulnerable population minimize trips out into the community as the virus spread, Jones said.

Jones' staff and volunteers helped nearly 5,800 seniors, distributed nearly 7,000 produce packages, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies, conducted nearly 11,000 wellness checks and delivered nearly 35,000 meals, he said.

The mayor recognized the work of Aging Partners during the first year of the pandemic and declared Thursday “Senior Services Appreciation Day.”

"By protecting our seniors from the virus and supporting their needs and their families, they embodied the ’Lincoln way’ of caring for one another,” Gaylor Baird said.

For more information on Aging Partners activities and programs, visit Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Nebraska will reap $5 billion — and probably much more — from federal stimulus bill
Nebraska joins other states in questioning stimulus barring tax cuts
Sasse, Fischer vote against COVID-19 relief bill
City Hall logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Zealand Approves Paid Leave After Miscarriage

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peter Kolozsy
Elections

Peter Kolozsy

Why are you running for the City Council?

To give a voice back to the people. To stand up for the constitution and freedoms of Americans. The amount of corruption, abuse and misuse of power is out of control. Many politicians seem to care more about helping their rich friends, affiliates and their own selfish agendas than helping the people they were elected to represent. People in power are going against the will of the people and silencing the voices of those they are meant to serve.

Mary Hilton
Elections

Mary Hilton

Why are you running for the City Council?

The founders of our country knew good government requires an effective system of checks and balances. Following the civil unrest in Lincoln last summer, the more I learned the more my eyes were opened: municipal leaders, unchecked, are taking our city in a dangerous direction and abusing powers. As your representative on the City Council, I will restore balance by spearheading good public policy that respects neighbors and makes Lincoln a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Elina V. Newman
Elections

Elina V. Newman

Why are you running for the City Council?

I am running for office because it is an exciting opportunity to restore accountability and the council’s task of oversight, to protect people’s First and Second Amendment rights, promote and aid small businesses, make health decisions based on multiple sources with open and transparent discussion, and support and hold police and citizens accountable. My ultimate goal is to ensure that people's rights are protected. I came to the U.S. 26 years ago from a Communist country where I had no rights.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News