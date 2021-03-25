Aging Partners to focus on seniors' physical, mental health as Lincoln's older population emerges from isolation

Aging Partners will look to expand on-site and online physical fitness classes and convene social gatherings and activities for seniors as the city prepares to help residents rebound from a year of pandemic isolation, city officials said Thursday.
Three of every four residents 65 and older have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and Aging Department Director Randy Jones said the city plans to provide opportunities to help them regain muscle lost to inactivity and deal with any pandemic-caused anxiety or depression.
Aging Partners received $880,000 in the first pandemic stimulus package, and city officials expect to receive additional federal funds to aid programming from the latest stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.
Early in the pandemic, Aging Partners closed its senior centers and ramped up its delivery and at-home assistance programs helping older residents get groceries, connect with volunteers who could run errands and ultimately helping a vulnerable population minimize trips out into the community as the virus spread, Jones said.
Jones' staff and volunteers helped nearly 5,800 seniors, distributed nearly 7,000 produce packages, hygiene kits, and cleaning supplies, conducted nearly 11,000 wellness checks and delivered nearly 35,000 meals, he said.
The mayor recognized the work of Aging Partners during the first year of the pandemic and declared Thursday “Senior Services Appreciation Day.”
"By protecting our seniors from the virus and supporting their needs and their families, they embodied the ’Lincoln way’ of caring for one another,” Gaylor Baird said.
For more information on Aging Partners activities and programs, visit Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Secret Jungle at the Lincoln Children's Zoo is now open.
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos from March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Top photos for March
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.