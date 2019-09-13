The Lancaster County Fairgrounds Joint Public Agency and the county's Agricultural Society will hold budget hearings Thursday at the Farm Bureau Meeting Room of the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
The Fairgrounds JPA will meet at 7 p.m., with the Ag Society to meet at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public and will include hearings on the 2019-2020 fiscal year budgets.
The JPA budget proposal calls for $706,233 in property tax revenues, while the Ag Society budget draws $383,926 in property taxes next year.