After unsuccessful $20K search, Lancaster County looks to different firm in search for chief administrator

Lancaster County commissioners on Thursday agreed to explore using a different search firm to find a chief administrative officer after the board's top candidate from the initial search declined the job Monday.
Rick Hoppe, a former Lincoln mayoral aide, was one of three candidates interviewed after the seven-month search by Prothman Group, a Washington firm.
Hoppe declined the offer to replace Kerry Eagan, who is retiring, and opted to stay in his job as Ralston city administrator because of concerns his appointment to the Lancaster County post may have been political.
On Thursday, the County Board met for the first time to discuss the development and agreed to not reopen the search with Prothman Group.
The county is paying Prothman $19,500 for the search, according to Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Doug McDaniel.
The same firm is conducting the search for a new Lincoln Fire and Rescue chief and conducted the $26,700 search for a permanent Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department director.
The health director search was shelved after interviews with finalists failed to find a consensus candidate, according to city officials.
This summer, commissioners said they hoped to have Eagan's replacement on board by the end of the year.
And to increase the job's attractiveness, they increased the salary range to up to $185,000.
At Thursday's meeting, Commissioners Christa Yoakum and Roma Amundson each said the county needs to change up its search method.
"What do they call insanity? Doing the same things but expecting change," Amundson said.
The group agreed to ask Zelle Human Resource Solutions, a Lincoln firm, to assist in the search.
Eagan said Thursday he will remain in his job until a replacement is found.
