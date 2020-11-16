After tie vote, drawing will determine next Roca Village Board member

After all the votes for Roca Village Board were counted, six-year incumbent Steve Ossowski ended up with 60.
But challenger Zachary Goering also had 60.
Which meant they were tied for third. And that was a problem, because voters were only filling three seats on the five-member board. Two other incumbents were clearly in, one with 74 votes, one with 63.
Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively gave Ossowski and Goering a choice: His office could conduct a recount, or state law would allow it pick a winner with a game of chance.
“We’ll put their names in a hat, and a canvassing board member will pull out the winner.”
The candidates agreed to the drawing.
By Shively’s estimate, the recount could have cost Roca $1,000 to $2,000, and Goering said he didn’t want to burden the village.
So Wednesday, Shively will print each candidate’s name on three pieces of paper, mix all six up, and then a county canvasser will blindly select the name of the next village board member to help govern the growing town of about 325 just south of Lincoln.
Goering is hoping for the best, because he was encouraged by the close results. "But if it doesn’t shake out this time, I’d be happy to try to run again next time."
The game-of-chance decision isn't a common practice. In Shively's 21 years as election commissioner, this will be only the second or third time his office has drawn a winner.
And, he said, it won’t really pull the name from a hat.
“It will probably be a box. Hat just sounds good, doesn’t it?”
Top photos from November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.