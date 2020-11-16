After tie vote, drawing will determine next Roca Village Board member

After all the votes for Roca Village Board were counted, six-year incumbent Steve Ossowski ended up with 60.

But challenger Zachary Goering also had 60.

Which meant they were tied for third. And that was a problem, because voters were only filling three seats on the five-member board. Two other incumbents were clearly in, one with 74 votes, one with 63.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively gave Ossowski and Goering a choice: His office could conduct a recount, or state law would allow it pick a winner with a game of chance.

“We’ll put their names in a hat, and a canvassing board member will pull out the winner.”

The candidates agreed to the drawing.

By Shively’s estimate, the recount could have cost Roca $1,000 to $2,000, and Goering said he didn’t want to burden the village.

So Wednesday, Shively will print each candidate’s name on three pieces of paper, mix all six up, and then a county canvasser will blindly select the name of the next village board member to help govern the growing town of about 325 just south of Lincoln.