After swastikas on park trees and temple, mayor proposes outlawing intimidation

A city anti-hate ordinance could also apply to crimes like disturbing the peace, but the mayor said she hopes it's rarely used.

Kirkpatrick said his staff can only enforce city code violations and not state laws.

Lincoln police arrested a Plattsmouth man in February, and prosecutors charged him with felony criminal mischief for allegedly spray-painting swastikas on the South Street Temple on Jan. 13. His case remains pending in Lancaster County Court.

Violating the proposed ordinance would be punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a $500 fine, and the sentence would be required to be served consecutively to any other sentence, unless a judge stated on the record why it should be concurrent.

"Just having it on the books alone sends a strong message about what the community stands for," Kirkpatrick said.

The Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing on the ordinance later in June.

