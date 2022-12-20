 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Affordable housing project on Pershing site can move forward

  • Updated
  • 0
Pershing Center development

Initial development on the former Pershing Center block will include a five-story building with 90 affordable housing units, shown looking southwest from 16th and N streets. 

 White Lotus Group, COURTESY IMAGE

An affordable housing project where the old, deteriorating Pershing Center sits got the go-ahead from the Lincoln City Council on Monday.

The redevelopment agreement approved unanimously by the council will allow White Lotus Group of Omaha to move forward with a plan to build 93 affordable housing units, which is fewer than the 100 units initially planned.

Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the redevelopment of the block between Centennial Mall, 16th, M and N streets is complicated with many challenges.

Among them, Marvin said: The old Pershing Center is dangerous and needs to come down, the project must go through the Capital Environs Committee, which sets a high bar for materials that will add cost to the project, and there are height restrictions along Centennial Mall.

Plans for new central library bond issue pushed back because of uncertainty caused by COVID-19
Eleven apply to fill Lincoln's District 3 City Council seat

Financing has also been complicated.

People are also reading…

Developers of the $25 million to $30 million project are applying for low-income housing tax credits, which has affected when the city asks the council for approval of certain parts of the project.

Also, both White Lotus and the city got federal stimulus grants from the state to help pay for costs related to the development.

The city got a $2.5 million grant to demolish Pershing. Initially, the developer agreed to pay 60% of the cost, with the city paying 40%. If the cost of demolition comes in above $2.5 million, the city and developer would contribute dollars based on that same 60-40 split, Marvin said.

White Lotus got $3 million in federal stimulus money for the affordable housing project, and the City Council will vote in January on allowing the developer to use $2.3 million in tax-increment financing. TIF will allow White Lotus to use future property taxes to pay for some upfront costs.

In addition to reducing the number of units, White Lotus also reduced the footprint of the building. Initially, the group planned to build an L-shaped building that would run along both 16th Street and N Street.

Now, the plan is to build a single five-story building along 16th Street, leaving the N Street side listed as future development, which would require another redevelopment agreement.

The city also could build a new central library on the block, though that would require that voters pass a bond issue.

Adam Helmerichs, owner of Diamond Concrete Cutting, talks about the removal of the Pershing Center mural, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
$20 million designated for affordable housing projects in Lincoln
City Hall: Affordable housing grants could lead to wrecking ball at Pershing, old LPD station

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesia’s new criminal code outlaws insulting president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News